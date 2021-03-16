Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids' Smartwatch - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kids' Smartwatch estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Kids' Smartwatch market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Doki Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Omate Inc.

Precise Innovation, LLC.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tinitell AB

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Xiaomi Global Community

