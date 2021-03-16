ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature-assured packaging solutions, and Unilode Aviation Solutions, the market leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management and repair services, announce a partnership for the maintenance, repair and handling of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s passive bulk temperature-controlled containers at several key locations. This cooperation will play an important role in enabling the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive products around the world.



Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. Engineered with composite materials, the Pegasus ULD® offers a lighter solution that is substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Ron Haub, segment director, Sonoco ThermoSafe, said, “Sonoco ThermoSafe is not only driving innovation in temperature-controlled container design with our Pegasus ULD, but our partnership with Unilode provides an innovative solution for the rapid expansion of preparation, handling and repair locations on a global basis. With Unilode, we are pleased to be working with the world’s largest owner/manager of ULDs and their massive airport network, which will accelerate the adoption of the Pegasus ULD during the world’s most demanding need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

Marc Groenewegen, chief commercial officer, Unilode, said, “Unilode has stepped up its efforts to broaden its MRO customer portfolio and provide high quality maintenance and repair services to specialized ULD manufacturers and service providers in the pharmaceutical industry, in addition to its core airline market. We are pleased with our new agreement with Sonoco ThermoSafe that leverages Unilode’s global MRO footprint at key airports in the United States, EMEA and APAC region for repair, handling, inspection, cleaning and equipment inventory control services. This partnership will allow both companies to contribute to the global distribution efforts of the COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, which require temperature-controlled containers for the transport in the air cargo supply chain.”

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe’s ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 21,000 employees working in more than 320 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life, and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018-2019-2020 list. For more information visit www.sonoco.com.

