The ability to visualize and articulate a possible future state for an organization or company has always been a vital component of a company's long term success. Disruption of the global economy, industry, companies and investments make it difficult to prepare your company for the future. A solid, realistic Vision & Strategy will enable you to set the long-term objectives of your organization and build a growth pipeline of innovative opportunities leading to sustained, transformational growth. But despite the fact that growth cultures are desirable and that most leaders claim to understand what they entail, they are hard to create and sustain.
Why is it becoming increasingly difficult to grow? The reason, often, is that leaders lack the understanding of growth imperatives that are strategic to their long-term sustenance. The publisher undertook this research to identify and explore the top strategic imperatives that companies must leverage to move the organization toward its desired vision and culture.
In this study you will find a compelling growth blueprint as it examines the eight strategic imperatives to embrace:
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Innovative Business Models - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Compression of Value Chains - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Transformative Mega Trends - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Disruptive Technologies - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Internal Challenges - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Competitive Intensity - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Geopolitical Chaos - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Industry Convergence - Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Why Now?
