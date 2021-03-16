Pune, India, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global protein A resins market revenue is predicted to witness significant rise during the forecast period due to concerted efforts toward drug discovery and soaring government expenditure. Moreover, an upsurge in the number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries has augured well for leading companies vying to expand their footprint in untapped areas.

Chromatography has gained traction in identification of biochemicals and chemicals and for separating biological compounds. Protein A resin is likely to be highly sought-after for biomanufacturing and capturing recombinant mAb. Leading companies are emphasizing growth of novel therapies as protein A resins continue to become a high standard component for purification.

Regional trends are expected to have an overarching influence on the industry outlook as stakeholders gear to bolster their strategies.

Organic polymer-based matrix to gain impetus in North America

The trend for organic polymers across North America has become apparent with the integration of extracts yields. The use of additives has led to the reduction of overall cost, property improvement or modification, monitoring of processing characteristics and refining. The organic polymer-based matrix segment in North America is likely to expand at a double-digit CAGR of around 10.2% through 2026.

End-users in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are likely to exhibit traction for recombinant protein A resins. These products help in detection and better purification following the use of recombinant protein with protein tag fused.

Industry participants in the region are using recombinant proteins for therapeutic proteins, vaccines, diagnosis, and functional enzymes. Recombinant protein A segment is forecast to expand at a strong CAGR of more than 8.5% through 2026.

Canada to provide lucrative opportunities

Canada is likely to witness investments galore as drug development activities have picked pace in the past couple of years. It is pertinent to mention that the trend for immunotherapy has become pronounced in the region. Canada protein A resins market is expected to hit a healthy CAGR of 8.5% through 2026.

Stakeholders are likely to up their market presence in North America through the geographical expansion in the U.S. Flourishing technological advancements and rise in R&D activities will further the product adoption in the country. Robust initiatives undertaken by scientific associations will propel the manufacturing of protein therapeutics. The U.S. protein A resins industry revenue share was pegged at around 85% in 2019 and will expand robustly by 2026.

Agarose-base matrix resins to be highly sought-after in Europe

Market participants are showing increased traction for agarose-based matrix resins in the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany. Some of the dynamics such as high flow rate and favorable pH conditions will trigger the demand in the European region .

End-users are also expected to cash in on significant mechanical resistance, tremendous biocompatibility, and hydrophobic nature of the resin. The agarose-based matrix segment in the Europe is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 8.3% through 2026.

End-markets to exhibit traction for immunoprecipitation in Europe

Traction for protein A resins for immunoprecipitation (IP) is likely to surge by leaps and bounds. Essentially, protein A resins have played an invaluable role in the removal of immune complexes formed between its specific antibody and an antigen. Moreover, IP is highly sought-after for isolation of specific protein from complex mixtures, including cell lysate, blood sample and tissue homogenate.

The market revenue from the immunoprecipitation segment in Europe was valued at around USD 29 million in 2019 and will grow robustly owing to wide application of IP in R&D activities.

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds in the U.K. which is witnessing a palpable rise in the number of pharmaceutical industries and presence of leading companies. Not to mention, end-users in the region have shown traction for immunotherapy, triggering the product demand. The U.K. protein A resins market is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of over 7.5% through 2026.

Demand for protein A resins for antibody purification to surge in APAC

Expanding therapeutic and diagnostic applications of antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies will potentially propel the product demand for antibody purification. Emerging economies such as India and China and advanced economies such as Japan have upped their investments in R&D activities for the treatment of rare and autoimmune disease. The APAC protein A resins market revenue from the antibody purification segment logged USD 85 million in 2019 and is poised to grow in the next few years.

Demand for glass or silica gel-based protein A resins will be sought-after owing to significant mechanical strength, use of high absorption of metallic dopants and good durability. Besides, glass particles have witnessed increased demand for nucleic acid purification. The glass or silica gel-based segment is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 8.5% through 2026.

Market presence of protein A resins to surge in clinical research laboratories

Clinical research laboratories are expected to be the major recipient of protein A resins on the heels of an infusion of funds in clinical trials and drug development. Meanwhile, academic research institutes are also likely to boost the consumption of protein A resins. Clinical research laboratories segment is forecast to expand at close to double-digit CAGR of 9.5% through 2026.

Industry players expect China to play a prominent role in the global market growth. The trend for monoclonal antibodies and rising R&D activities will further the product application in the mainland. Not to mention, biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical industry are witnessing profound growth in the region. China protein A resins market value was pegged at around USD 23 million in 2019 and will expand at a robust pace by 2026.

