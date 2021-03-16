NORFOLK, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its first community in the Norfolk, Va., market, Huntington Pointe. The builder will offer a mix of townhomes and single-family homes at this new, master-planned community located in Newport News. Homeowners at Huntington Pointe will enjoy move-in ready homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, as well as exciting amenities within the neighborhood and convenient access to a multitude of area attractions.



LGI plans to build 115 homes at Huntington Pointe and is currently offering four distinct townhome plans featuring up to four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to over 1,800 square feet. The two- and three-story townhomes include attached garages and showcase popular design characteristics such as spacious entertainment areas, upgraded kitchens, luxurious owner retreats and flex rooms. Four new single-family home plans will also be available by summer 2021, featuring three and four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, attached two-car garages and up to 2,200 square feet. In all new homes at Huntington Pointe, buyers will enjoy modern kitchens with granite countertops, a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances and high-grade cabinets, as well as energy-saving attributes such as ENERGY STAR lighting, programmable thermostats and double-pane Low-E vinyl windows. Additionally, each home at Huntington Pointe is backed by a 10-year structural warranty. Pricing begins in the low-$300s.

“We believe LGI offers the best value in the area for a brand-new home with included upgrades,” said Paul DiConsiglio, vice president of sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “We offer an appealing choice to buyers looking for a new, low-maintenance home in a pristine neighborhood near world-class shopping, dining, schools and attractions.”

Huntington Pointe highlights a beautiful, pedestrian-friendly setting with multiple pocket parks, a dog park, and miles of hike and bike trails. Situated near I-64W, Huntington Pointe positions homeowners minutes from every convenience, including groceries at Food Lion, Trader Joe’s or Walmart, and shopping at Patrick Henry Mall. Business travelers will appreciate the proximity of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, located minutes from the community, and students at Huntington Pointe are zoned to the highly acclaimed Newport News Public Schools.

In addition to local amenities, homeowners at Huntington Pointe will enjoy incredible access to a variety of top-rated area attractions located within 30 minutes of home. Buckroe Beach & Park, the Virginia Air & Space Center, Busch Gardens, Colonial Williamsburg and the Virginia Zoo are just a few of the activities offered near the community.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers at Huntington Pointe. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 895-8452 ext 192 or visit LGIHomes.com/HuntingtonPointe. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50417a5b-ab3f-4f40-9555-8cba8d0296dc