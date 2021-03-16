Online consumer advocacy website, www.PissedConsumer.com, connects attorneys with consumers seeking to organize or participate in class-action lawsuits, helping law firms find new clients while offering actionable support for wronged consumers.



NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PissedConsumer.com helps attorneys reach potential plaintiffs interested in class-action lawsuits. Several suits have been filed as a result since the service’s launch in 2019. The success of this service is predominantly a result of targeted email marketing to PissedConsumer’s users.

PissedConsumer.com aims to ease the burden of law firms and legal marketing agencies by identifying well-targeted consumers attorneys would otherwise not have access to. These email campaigns feature a 74% average open rate with 62% of PissedConsumer users saying they’re in a “ready to sue” mood.

"The pandemic poses new challenges to both consumers and attorneys seeking new clients,” said Joanna Simpson of PissedConsumer.com. “We work as a go-between for our clients in the legal industry, enabling them to connect to wronged consumers looking for support or representation in class-action lawsuits.”

PissedConsumer.com currently serves 14 legal industry clients, connecting them with thousands of consumers since the service’s launch.

This service provides customized email outreach for law firms. PissedConsumer emails targeted recipients on behalf of clients based on its internal database of posted reviews. This ensures all direct connections between attorneys and consumers are “warm” leads. Additional legal marketing services, including social media promotion for class action settlements have been recently launched.

“With cases now successfully filed, PissedConsumer is moving beyond being a place to ‘vent,’” said Simpson. “We’re able to offer a more comprehensive experience to help both attorneys and also consumers seeking legal help in their disputes.”

To learn more about how PissedConsumer can help attorneys reach potential plaintiffs about class-action lawsuits, visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/class-action.html.

PissedConsumer.com is a social consumer advocacy website. The site’s 3.5 million monthly users have shared more than 1.9 million consumer reviews. Visitors can also research over 77k companies, products, and services before making important purchasing decisions. Business solutions and other marketing services are available to help companies protect their reputations by responding to, and resolving, problems reported in consumer complaints.

