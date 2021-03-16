AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and consulting services, announced that Jamie Myers is the new Chief Diversity Officer. The first named in the role, Myers brings an energized focus and critical leadership to the Company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) program. The DE&I program is geared towards actionable and measurable initiatives in the Company’s continuing efforts to be a best-in-class Company to all employees and stakeholders.



L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer said, “I am fully committed to leading this company with compassion, fairness, inclusivity and respect that is due to every single one of us. Jamie’s deep commitment to the Atlas values and to ongoing transformation within the organization will be influential in her leading our DE&I strategies and program development, with a primary goal of taking measurable actions to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at Atlas. Our DE&I programs will be focused on employee resources, talent and training and community outreach.”

“My passion is working with the team and making Atlas an inclusive and welcoming place. When we commit to increased diversity, we are rewarded with a greater variety of perspectives, ideas and innovation, which results in a greater company,” said Jamie Myers, Atlas’ Chief Diversity Officer. “I am humbled, honored and proud to be part of the team leading this program to make meaningful change within Atlas.”

The DE&I Council’s work is streamlined into three targeted programs: Employee Resources, Talent & Training, and Community Outreach. The Council strives to embed a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout Atlas’ talent acquisition, talent management, and day-to-day practices. Members of the Council range in age, race and gender, and comprise a mix of functional and geographical representation within Atlas.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

