Redding, California, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report titled “Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornaments) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the organic fertilizers market is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020. Also, in terms of volume, the organic fertilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 33,829.2 KT by 2027. An increase in demand for organic food, increasing awareness about environmental safety, advances in organic fertilizer’s manufacturing process, and huge organic waste availability are the primary growth drivers for this market. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers hinders the growth of this market to some extent.

Globally, organic waste is the largest type of waste generated. More than 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste and 7 billion to 10 billion of urban solid waste are generated from household, commerce, industry, and construction sectors every year. Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), globally, more than one-third of the food produced (~1.3 billion tonnes) goes wasted or lost every year. These wastages are used as raw materials for organic fertilizers. Hence, a huge quantity of organic fertilizers can be produced by decomposing these wastes through advanced technologies.

More than 70 billion farm animals are slaughtered every year across the globe (Source: Animal Matter Organization). In the slaughtering industry, around 25% of solid waste is generated from the animal's per ton weight, including inedible parts of animals derived from meat and other animal byproducts, such as organs, integument, ligaments, tendons, blood vessels, feathers, and bones. The inappropriate disposal of this waste leads to environmental pollution. This slaughterhouse waste is used as a raw material for organic fertilizers production.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global organic fertilizers market with respect to source, form, application, crop type, and geography. The global organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented by source (animal-based, plant-based, mineral, and others), form (dry and liquid form), application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and others), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Fertilizers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. The combat measures like complete lockdown and quarantine to fight COVID-19 have a strong adverse impact on many industries globally, including a portion of the agriculture industry. In the agriculture sector, the fertilizer market has registered a strong slowdown in sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to the disturbance in logistics and transportation. Along with logistics and transportation, the fertilizer market has registered interruptions in the entire value chain of the sector from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global organic fertilizers sector has been started in early 2020 in China, one of the world's largest producers and consumers of organic fertilizers. For few months in China, the closing of production plants and restrictions on the export and import of organic fertilizers and raw materials, particularly animal waste, affected the supply chain. Moreover, this pandemic is also expected to adversely affect the organic fertilizers market in many countries globally, including the U.S., India, Australia, Brazil, and EU-5 countries. In India, under the countrywide lockdown, many fertilizer plants have shut down or operated at a reduced capacity, leading to a substantial loss in domestic organic fertilizers production.

In addition, the fertilizer industry in Southeast Asia is facing challenges because of the worsening coronavirus outbreak, impacting the fertilizer distribution within and across markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Malaysia has lockdown, but the fertilizer production facilities have been given clearance to continue operations as they are considered essential to maintaining the food supply. However, the lockdown has posed logistical challenges for suppliers in distributing fertilizers products in the country and across the border to Thailand. This may be a major concern for distributors and farmers during the upcoming durian season.

In Vietnam, fertilizers production units are operating at normal levels without any interruptions to the distribution chain for fertilizers. However, the market is getting more challenging, as distributors are unwilling to do business in the coronavirus outbreak. In Thailand, production and supply chain distribution of fertilizers and crop micronutrients remain unaffected despite various virus containment measures. The government’s willingness to do work-from-home arrangements and business continuity plans may affect business operations, especially during the peak demand season starting in April 2020. In the Philippines, increasingly tight port restrictions may negatively impact the organic fertilizers market in the country.

Therefore, a complete halt on the transportation and logistics industry and reduced production in some countries due to the lockdowns in many countries across the globe is projected to adversely affect the global organic fertilizers market in terms of volume sales in 2020 and 2021.

Key Findings in the Organic Fertilizers Market Study

Based on the source, the organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented into animal-based, plant-based organic fertilizers, minerals, and other organic fertilizers. The animal-based organic fertilizers segment is expected to witness the largest demand through 2027 in the global organic fertilizers market. The growth in the sales of animal-based organic fertilizers will be mainly supported by its high nutrition value, quick action and response, low quantity requirement, and easy and huge availability of animal waste.

Based on form, the organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented into dry and liquid. The dry form organic fertilizers market commanded the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020 because of its higher adoption in the lawn and gardens, last longer effects, high efficiency in all climatic conditions, and huge as well as easy availability of the raw materials.

Based on application, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into broadcasting, fertigation, and foliar application. The organic fertilizers market for broadcasting application held the major share in 2020, as this method is inexpensive, efficient, and easy compared to other methods. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment further supports the growth of this market.

Based on crop type, the organic fertilizers market for cereals and grains crops commanded the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020. The major share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic grains and cereal-based products and the huge area under the organic management of cereals and grains worldwide.

Based on geography, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global organic fertilizer market in 2020, followed by Europe and Latin America. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing health awareness, huge area under organic cultivation, rapid population and income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and huge number of organic operators.

However, in the North American region, the demand for organic fertilizers is projected to climb at a significant pace in the next few years, mainly due to the vast growth of the organic sector because of increasing health awareness among the consumers; growing population and rising demand for organic products; and continuously rising area under the organic cultivation.

The key players operating in the global organic fertilizers market are Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Multiplex Group (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. (Italy), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), Qld Organics (Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. (Australia), National Fertilizers Limited (India), SPIC Ltd (India), Fertoz Ltd. (Australia), ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia), and Fertikal NV (Belgium) among others.

