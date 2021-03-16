New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tannin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033075/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Tannin Market to Reach 2 Million Tons by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tannin estimated at 1.4 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2 Million Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Hydrolysable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach 1.8 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 369.6 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Tannin market in the U.S. is estimated at 369.6 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 433.3 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033075/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tannin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tannin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Hydrolysable
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Hydrolysable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Hydrolysable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather Tanning
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Leather Tanning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Tanning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wine Production
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wine Production by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wine Production by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Hydrolysable and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Tannin by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Hydrolysable and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tannin
by Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tannin
by Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine
Production and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather
Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tannin by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather
Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather
Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Tannin by Product Segment -
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Tannin by Application -
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather Tanning, Wood
Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather
Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Tannin by Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tannin
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Tannin by Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine
Production and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tannin
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tannin
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Tannin by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tannin
by Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tannin
by Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine
Production and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Tannin by
Application - Leather Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tannin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leather
Tanning, Wood Adhesives, Wine Production and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Tannin by
Product Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Tannin by Product
Segment - Non-Hydrolysable and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033075/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: