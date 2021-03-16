EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 MARCH 2021 AT 13.20

Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2020



Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of the Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for year 2020. The documents are attached to this release.

Eezy Plc has also published an annual review presenting the company’s business. The review is available at the company's web pages.

Additionally, the company has prepared an unofficial version of the financial statements according to the ESEF requirements, where the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The document can be downloaded from the company's web pages. The financial statements in ESEF format have not been audited.

https://sijoittajat.eezy.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/







Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

