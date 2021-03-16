BOSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearClear continues to make progress on the development of its first-in-class platform of preservative-free topical medications. With a successful Pre-IND meeting with the US FDA achieved in Nov. 2020, the TearClear team is now advancing the preparation of clinical trial material required for its proprietary latanoprost pivotal study in anticipation of an IND submission later this year. Today, TearClear also announces the appointment of Stuart Raetzman to interim CEO. Stuart is a TearClear Board Member and long-term Industry veteran with a proven track record of building successful pharmaceutical businesses. Raetzman commented, “TearClear thanks Robert Dempsey for his contributions and wishes him well. We are excited for the Company’s next chapter as we scale our platform and advance our innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical portfolio. At TearClear, our goal is to disrupt the way current topical medications are delivered to the ocular surface.”



About TearClear

TearClear is an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with the goal of disrupting the way current topical medications are delivered to the ocular surface. Our lead product candidates in glaucoma will pave the way for future indications across multiple programs in development. This novel platform of drugs enables medication delivery to ultimately enhance patient safety and compliance by capturing preservatives before they reach the ocular surface. TearClear is based in Boston, MA. For more information, visit TearClear and connect with us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn.

About Preservative Free

Preservatives, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAK), are necessary in ophthalmic solutions to maintain sterility. However, on the ocular surface, they have been reported to be associated with adverse effects like hyperemia, tear film instability and conjunctival inflammation potentially leading to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). By removing preservatives from the ocular surface, the potential for long term deleterious effects on the eye are reduced. TearClear offers the only means of delivering a preservative-free dose directly from preserved solutions.

