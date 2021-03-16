TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on March 30, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on March 31, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.



Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 647-427-7450

Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-231-8191

Conference ID: 7598406

Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1442625&tp_key=154b34b1e0

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) April 14, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Local): 416-849-0833

Encore (Toll-free): 1-855-859-2056

Encore ID: 7598406

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso

NATIONAL Public Relations

T: (416) 433-2801

E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com