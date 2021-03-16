Q4 Revenue of $2,504,446, Gross Margin of 27%, EBITDA of $(1,167,232)
TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the following highlights:
Key Financial Results (all figures in Canadian dollars)
Outlook
While Covid-19 clearly impacted Clear Blue’s 2020 results, certain key results indicate positive positions for growth in 2021:
To support these exciting new initiatives, Clear Blue also opened an office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2020 and hired additional local talent in sales and technical support. The office is providing field Research & Development (R&D), sales and a second operations service team to support Clear Blue’s recurring Illumience and EaaS management service for full customer support, troubleshooting and technical support for systems across EMEA, in their local time zones.
Projects for Illumient solar street lights are seeing recurring projects, market expansion across North America and opportunities in new industries and applications.
“In spite of Covid-19 impacts earlier in 2020, major projects are now moving forward and Clear Blue has had its best year, so far,” said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO. “The Company continues to innovate to improve products and services for our customers, resulting in regular large project contracts and follow-on business across world. The successes of 2020 have driven growth in our team, process efficiencies and the ability to meet the needs of customers on an even larger scale. Our team has worked very hard to ensure that our sophisticated technology makes it simple for customers. This along with our push for even lower CAPEX and OPEX for projects has resulted in great successes in 2020 and will continue to serve us into 2021. I am thrilled and honoured to represent Clear Blue’s co-founders, management and entire team to the market.”
While there continues to be significant uncertainty over the forward outlook, particularly in supply chain and shipping, as with the world economy and budgets in general, Clear Blue continues to see strong and strategic interest in its offerings in both of its key markets—North American streetlights as well as telecom in emerging markets. Telecom, connectivity, and cleantech are key growth sectors in the world’s economy and Clear Blue continues to be positioned as a key and strategic leader in innovating technologies that make it possible to reliably and cost effectively provide clean off-grid energy to mission critical customers around the world.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its latest financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (Canada/U.S.) on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Those interested can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeZVLxghQfGlhKhcfLgpjg
Media Contact:
Becky Nye
Director
Montieth & Company
155 E 44th St., New York, NY 10017
bnye@montiethco.com
+1 646.864.3517
Investor Relations:
Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors
About Clear Blue Technologies International
Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)
Legal Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.
An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
North York, Ontario, CANADA
cb_logo_trans_500px.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: