The Robot Software market is expected to register a CAGR of 45.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Robot software is an AI-enabled system used to guide the functions the robot performs. It is a set of coded instructions which executes the functions of a robot.
Robot software enables functions for enhanced intelligence, motion, safety, and productivity, and give the power to make the robots see, feel, learn, and maintain security. These features and benefits allow users to quickly and easily get their robots up and running at maximum productivity.
The major factors driving the growth of the robot software market are the adoption of artificial intelligence, reduction of labor cost, increased accuracy, enhanced speed, improved quality, and scalability of production. The robot software market has huge opportunities in the small, medium, and large-scale industries.
Growing adoption of robots across various end-user industries such as manufacturing, electrical and electronics, food & beverage, automotive and process controls are seen as primary growth drivers for the robotics software platforms market over the forecast timeline. Growing utilization of robots in varied end-user industries helps in meeting customized demand while simultaneously helping lower the labor costs.
However, data security and increasing cyberattacks are hindering the market growth. Also, increasing robot crimes are hindering the adoption of robots in various sectors, thus decreasing the prospects of robot software adoption. Also, the lack of skilled expertise is one of the major restraining factors for this market.
Key Market Trends
Industrial Robots to Have the Majority Application
The Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Register Maximum Growth
Competitive Landscape
The global robot software market is moderately fragmented owing to the penetration of robotics across the globe with applications in various industries. The robotic software companies are constantly focusing on developing advanced technologies that would enhance the robotic processes and help the manufacturing industries to intensify their process.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of IIoT and AI
4.3.2 Strong Penetration of Robotics Across Sectors
4.3.3 Growing Need to Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rise in Cyber Attacks
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software Type
5.1.1 Recognition Software
5.1.2 Simulation Software
5.1.3 Predictive Maintenance Software
5.1.4 Data Management and Analysis Software
5.1.5 Communication Management Software
5.2 By Robot Type
5.2.1 Industrial Robots
5.2.2 Service Robots
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 On-Premises
5.3.2 On-Demand
5.4 By Enterprise Size
5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.4.2 Large Enterprises
5.5 By End-user Vertical
5.5.1 BFSI
5.5.2 Retail and E-commerce
5.5.3 Government and Defense
5.5.4 Healthcare
5.5.5 Transportation and Logistics
5.5.6 Manufacturing
5.5.7 IT and Telecommunications
5.5.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation
6.1.4 CloudMinds Technology, Inc.
6.1.5 Liquid Robotics, Inc.
6.1.6 Brain Corporation
6.1.7 AIBrain, Inc.
6.1.8 Furhat Corporation
6.1.9 Neurala, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
