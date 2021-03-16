Mutuelle des Motards , specializing in protecting drivers of two- and three-wheeled motor vehicles, has rolled out the Policy and Claims modules of Prima Solutions’ Prima P&C as part of the complete redesign of its policy and claims management system.

Mutuelle des Motards designs and offers “prevention included” insurance options for drivers of two- and three-wheeled vehicles, regardless of their age, their experience, the type of motorcycle they drive, and how they use it. Since day one, Mutuelle des Motards has been an insurance “activist” committed to promoting safe motorcycle use.

“Prima P&C was implemented to support our development and to help us continue to adapt to the new needs and uses of our members. We completely revamped our management systems for all the insurance products we offer. Our entire portfolio of contracts has been migrated, and Prima P&C is now being used by all of our managers, our partners, and our network of brokers, representing hundreds of users,” says Fabrice Quilliot, Information Systems Director for Mutuelle des Motards.

“We’re delighted with this success and the winning collaboration between the teams at Mutuelle des Motards and ours at Prima Solutions. Mutuelle des Motards has exactly the right fit with the Prima P&C Policy and Claims modules, allowing them to manage the entire lifecycle of insurance products,” says Hugues Delannoy , President of Prima Solutions. “This successful new implementation reinforces our massive strategy to invest in our solutions to support our customers in their digital transformation, in simplifying their day-to-day management efforts, and of course, in their innovative projects.”

Thanks to the flexible, modular, and business-oriented approach of Prima Solutions, the teams at Mutuelle des Motards now have the ability to set up new offers and add new features and modules. Mutuelle des Motards is expanding its offering with a “new mobility” insurance product for electric-powered personal mobility devices and power-assisted bikes.

A fully cloud-based platform for P&C insurance, Prima P&C is the industry’s recognized standard solution for managing the entire lifecycle of P&C policies, from distribution to policy administration, claims management, and financial management. Prima P&C supports all types of P&C insurance products for individuals (automobile, motorcycle, motor vehicles, civil liability, legal protection, etc.), businesses (automobiles, property, etc.), peer-to-peer insurance, and MRE-MRIs.