SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Shawn Singh, VistaGen’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in March:
|Maxim Group and M-Vest’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
|Dates:
|March 17th – 19th
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation & One-on-One Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Friday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat with Jason McCarthy, Research Analyst
|Website:
|To attend the virtual conference, register here
|https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference
|Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference
|Date:
|Thursday, March 25th at 10:05 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Website:
|To attend the virtual conference, register here
|https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page16068526119171607978331877
For more information regarding the conferences, please visit the sponsor conference websites.
About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Company Contact
Mark A. McPartland
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: +1 (650) 577-3600
Email: IR@vistagen.com
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.
South San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
