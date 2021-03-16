Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electricity DSO Profiles Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed profiles of around 250 distribution system operators (DSOs) or distribution utilities operating in 74 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. There is also a profile for each of the 74 countries.
The report has seven distinct sections:
- Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.
- Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity distribution sector. It analyses the past growth in electricity sales and network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of DSOs, examines past and future trends in capital expenditure, and highlights the major initiatives and key focus areas of leading DSOs.
- Part 3 of the report compares the growth in distribution line length, electricity sales and customer base of leading DSOs from 2014 to 2019.
- Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading DSOs. The performance of DSOs has been compared on parameters such as distribution losses, SAIFI, SAIDI, revenue from distribution sales and net profit.
- Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading DSOs.
- Part 6 of the report comprises of detailed profiles of leading 250 DSOs across the globe. These DSOs own and operate a major share in the distribution market (in terms of electricity sales) in their respective countries. The section also comprises country profiles of 74 countries - two in North America, 14 in Latin America, 17 in Asia, 24 in Europe, six in the Middle East and 11 in Africa.
- Part 7 comprises the sources, methodology and a list of abbreviations.
Each DSO profile comprises of the following information and data:
- Size and growth of the distribution network (2014-19)
- Growth in electricity sales and customer base (2014-19)
- Trends in operational performance (2014-19)
- Distribution losses
- SAIFI/SAIDI indices
- Trends in financial performance (2014-19)
- Revenues from electricity distribution
- Net profit/net income from electricity distribution
- Capex/investment in the distribution network
- Forecast and projections
- Network plans and targets
- Expected capex/investment trends
- Major focus areas
Each country profile provides:
- A snapshot of recent growth trends in the electricity sector
- An overview of the institutional and regulatory structure and key players
- Data on the expected growth in future consumption
Key Topics Covered
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS
2.1 Growth in electricity sales
2.2 Growth in network
2.3 Trends in operational performance
2.4 Trends in financial performance
2.5 Trends in capital expenditure
2.6 Key initiatives and focus areas
2.7 Trends in future consumption/sales
PART 3: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND SALES
3.1 Growth in the distribution network, 2014-19
3.2 Growth in electricity sales, 2014-19
3.3 Growth in the customer base, 2014-19
PART 4: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
4.1 Operational performance
4.2 Financial performance
PART 5: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX
5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2014-19
5.2 Expected trends in capex/investment
PART 6: DSO AND COUNTRY PROFILES
6.1 North America
6.1.1 Canada
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- BC Hydro
- ENMAX Power Corporation
- Fortis Alberta
- Hydro One
- Hydro-Quebec
- Manitoba Hydro
- NB Power Corporation
- Nova Scotia Power Incorporated (NSPI)
- SaskPower
6.1.2 USA
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Alabama Power Company
- Ameren Illinois Company
- Ameren Missouri (Union Electric Company)
- Appalachian Power Company
- Arizona Public Service Company
- Baltimore Gas & Electric Company
- City of San Antonio (CPS Energy)
- Commonwealth Edison Company
- Consolidated Edison Company NY
- Consumers Energy Company
- Dominion Energy South Carolina, LLC
- DTE Electric Company
- Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC
- Duke Energy Florida, LLC
- Duke Energy Indiana, LLC
- Duke Energy Ohio Inc
- Duke Energy Progress - (NC)
- Entergy Arkansas LLC
- Entergy Louisiana LLC
- Entergy Texas Inc.
- Florida Power & Light Company
- Georgia Power Company
- Indiana Michigan Power Company
- Kentucky Utilities Company
- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
- MidAmerican Energy Company
- Nevada Power Company
- Northern Indiana Pub Service Company
- Northern States Power Company - Minnesota
- Ohio Power Company
- Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company
- Pacific Gas & Electric Company
- PacifiCorp
- PECO Energy Company
- Portland General Electric Company
- Public Service Co of Colorado
- Public Service Co of Oklahoma
- Public Service Elec & Gas Company
- Puget Sound Energy Inc
- San Diego Gas & Electric Company
- Southern California Edison Company
- Tampa Electric Company
- Virginia Electric & Power Company
- Wisconsin Electric Power Company (We Energies)
6.2 Latin America
6.2.1 Argentina
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor SA)
- Empresa Distribuidora Sur Sociedad Anonima (Edesur)
- Empresa Provincial de la Energia de Santa Fe (EPE SF)
- Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba (EPEC)
6.2.2 Bolivia
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Cooperativa Rural de Electrificacion RL (A.Integrada)
6.2.3 Brazil
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Cemig Distribuicao SA (CEMIG-D)
- Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (COELBA)
- Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)
- Companhia Energetica do Ceara (Enel Distribuicao Ceara)
- Companhia Paulista de Forca E Luz (CPFL-PAULISTA)
- Copel Distribuicao SA (COPEL-DIS)
- Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELETROPAULO)
6.2.4 Chile
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- CGE Distribucion S.A. (CGE DISTRIBUCION)
- Enel Distribucion Chile S.A.
6.2.5 Colombia
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- CODENSA
- Electricaribe
- Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM)
6.2.6 Costa Rica
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Compania Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL)
- Instituto Costaricense de Electricidad (ICE)
6.2.7 Dominican Republic
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Edesur Dominicana, S.A. (EDESur)
- Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este, S.A. (EDEEste)
- Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte S.A. (EDENorte)
6.2.8 Ecuador
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- CNEL-Guayaquil
6.2.9 Guatemala
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Empresa Electrica de Guatemala, S.A (EEGSA)
6.2.10 Honduras
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica (ENEE)
6.2.11 Mexico
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)
6.2.12 Panama
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Empresa de Distribucion Electrica Metro-Oeste, SA (EDEMET S A)
- ELEKTRA NORESTE, S. A. (ENSA)
6.2.13 Peru
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Enel Distribucion Peru
- Luz del Sur
6.2.14 Uruguay
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Electricas (UTE)
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.1 Australia
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Ausgrid
- AusNet (D)
- Endeavour Energy
- Energex
- Ergon Energy
- Essential Energy
- Powercor Australia
- SA Power Networks
- United Energy
- Western Power
6.3.2 Bangladesh
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Bangladesh Power Distribution Board (BPDB)
- Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO)
- Rural Electrification Board of Bangladesh (BREB)
6.3.3 Cambodia
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC)
6.3.4 China
- Country Profile
- DSO Profiles
- China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
- State Grid of China Corporation (SGCC)
6.3.5 India
- Country Profile
- Uruguay
- DSO Profiles
- Andhra Pradesh Distribution Company Limited (APDCL)
- Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL)
- Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL)
- Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVNNL)
- Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)
- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)
- Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL)
- Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL)
- Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL)
- Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MP Madhya)
- Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Paschim)
- Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Poorv)
- Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)
- Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL)
- Northern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL)
- Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL)
- Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)
- Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL)
- Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)
- Southern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL)
- Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO)
- Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL)
- Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited
