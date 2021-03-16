A screenshot of the Satori Directory module where data engineers can combine together Snowflake roles with Okta groups and individual users for the purpose of setting data access policies.

A screenshot of the Satori Directory module where data engineers can combine together Snowflake roles with Okta groups and individual users for the purpose of setting data access policies.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori, the industry’s leading provider of Data Governance-as-a-Service and data access, today announced the Data Users Directory service, which leverages universal data access groups to provide customers with a more streamlined data entitlement process. In accordance with GDPR requirements that companies implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect data, the Data Users Directory service helps companies organize internal data users in a way that matches their data access needs while still safeguarding access to sensitive data.

"Most organizations have a strong foundation of identity management with a single source of truth for identity information,” said Yoav Cohen, CTO and co-founder of Satori. “However, when data engineering and governance teams are faced with the challenge of managing access to data, the traditional role-based access control approach is not flexible enough and requires data teams to ask for changes in how users and groups are modeled from IT, resulting in back-and-forth tickets and discussions. The Satori Directory enables data teams to model the identity space of the organization in the context of access to data independently, while still leveraging existing user and group associations where applicable."

This service decouples user management from database Role-based access control (RBAC) and permissions implementations. Taking into account database users, their roles and identity providers (IdP), this strategy provides simplified role management for databases and helps define universal data access identities and groups across enterprise data stores. In effect, data engineering teams can reduce time spent on database RBAC implementations and ongoing maintenance.

This capability is available to all Satori customers. Leveraging Satori, customers simply organize existing users and groups in a way that fits data access instead of database administrative tasks or HR organizational structure. Satori groups are built for organizations that do not use an identity provider, in cases where the association of users to groups in the identity provider does not match how their data is actually accessed, and for organizations that have data engineering teams who don’t want to be dependent on external stakeholders such as IT.

"The Satori Directory lets me organize both users and programmatic access to data according to their Okta groups or Snowflake roles, and apply data access policies in a more streamlined way,” said Eyal Fishman, Data Engineer at Via - On-Demand Transit.

For more information on Satori and the Data Users Directory service, visit https://satoricyber.com/product/ .

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data protection and governance. Satori provides a Universal Data Access Service that allows companies to modernize their data infrastructure and scale data operations. Satori provides a platform for cloud data stores that delivers data governance, compliance, security and privacy as a service, allowing companies to move from existing manual operations to scalable DataOps.

Contact:

Debra Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/178b4748-8799-4942-a7cd-f8f0758ff733

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bc1b648-80b8-4f9e-8798-de153e61c678