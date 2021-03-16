Toronto, Canada & Atlanta, GA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, and Xplor Technologies, a leading global platform integrating software, payments and commerce-enabling solutions for businesses in Boutique Wellness, Education, Health and Fitness, Field Services and Personal Services, today announce their exclusive new partnership that aims to provide fitness professionals around with world with a differentiated offering that combines both nutrition and movement, accelerating the achievement of their clients’ health and wellness goals.

The new arrangement will provide both communities with previously unpublished product offers including special discounts and unique access to Precision Nutrition’s education and technology products, including their Level 1 (L1) Nutrition Certification, Level 2 (L2) Master Certification, and ProCoach software as well as Xplor’s expansive network of Boutique Wellness technology products. The two companies will also create a content series that will help fitness professionals incorporate more nutrition focus into their movement programming and similarly nutrition coaches with more options to coach movement.

Starting with Xplor’s online coaching software TrueCoach, and then expanding across Xplor’s boutique wellness software portfolio, the new partnership will allow fitness professionals to differentiate their services, by offering a combination of nutrition and fitness programs to their clients.

Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification provides fitness coaches with the quality education and credentials needed to add nutrition coaching to their services. With over 150,000 coaches across 140 countries using the curriculum, Precision Nutrition’s partnership with Xplor will enable fitness professionals to deliver leading nutrition content alongside personalized fitness programming with the intent of improving client results and retention.

With the recent surge in demand for at-home and remote workouts due to gym closures during COVID-19, both companies have helped fitness professionals across the globe shift their businesses remotely. Xplor’s TrueCoach software has supported the automation of administrative tasks like workout tracking, payments, and client engagement while Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification has provided the ability to diversify a coach’s services and revenue stream to go beyond just fitness with nutrition coaching.

Marc Zionts, Executive Chairman at Precision Nutrition said, “With wellness top of mind for so many following the pandemic, nutrition has emerged as a key requirement for clients and a compelling new income opportunity for fitness professionals. Together with Xplor, we will help fitness professionals at all stages of their careers to focus on meaningful growth, through access to leading educational resources alongside intuitive software to help them spend less time on administration.”

Christina Hamilton, CEO Boutique Wellness, at Xplor commented, “Combining Xplor’s world-class software with Precision Nutrition’s science-backed nutrition and behavior change curriculum, will help fitness professionals all over the world deliver a more engaging, personalized workout experience to their clients. Offering nutrition coaching alongside fitness services is the next way for fitness professionals to differentiate themselves, and cultivate new clients to grow their business at scale.”

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsements from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

About Xplor

Advent International portfolio companies Clearent and TSG have merged to form Xplor Technologies, a superior global platform integrating software, payments and commerce-enabling solutions to help businesses succeed.

Xplor offers enterprise software solutions for businesses in five fast-growing ‘everyday life’ industries: Education, Health and Fitness, Boutique Wellness, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based processing platform that allows clients to seamlessly and securely process payments for their services.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 82,000 businesses that processed over $27 billion in payments, operating across 158 countries in 2020. Xplor Boutique Wellness serves 21,000+ fitness studios and professionals through its BrandBot, Mariana Tek, PTminder, Triib, TrueCoach, and Zingfit brands.

To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

About TrueCoach

TrueCoach is a leading online coaching platform designed to help coaches and personal trainers manage and grow their fitness business. With workout builders, a video exercise library, nutrition tracking and real-time messaging, coaches and trainers can spend more time coaching clients and less time on admin. Now part of Xplor Technologies, TrueCoach serves over 15,000 coaches and personal trainers across 158 countries, facilitating over 53 million workouts in the past year. For more information, visit https://truecoach.co

