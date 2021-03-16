Miami, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) announced today that its subsidiary Coro Corp., was granted a U.S. Money Transmitter license in the state of New Mexico. The company created CORO, a mobile payment app that allows customers to exchange, send and save gold and dollars easily and securely.

Coro Global is a Florida-based fintech on a mission to support people in understanding the value of using gold as resilient money. Coro democratizes access to gold aiming to lead towards a more sustainable world with better social cooperation. Coro is leveraging deep financial know-how and the new generation of distributed ledger technology (hashgraph) to build the infrastructure and tools for anyone to be able to buy gold in the smallest denominations and use it as easily as traditional currencies in their everyday lives.

New Mexico is an important landmark for Coro as it has a very strong cultural and historical connection to gold. The first gold rush west of the Mississippi occurred in New Mexico in the 1820s, establishing New Mexico as a “treasure” state. Gold will always hold a special place for people in the area, and Coro is now democratizing access to it.

The new license authorizes Coro to transmit currency, monetary value, or payment instruments within New Mexico, as well as from the state to other jurisdictions. The licensure approval required implementing a rigorous compliance program and developing an advanced AML/KYC onboarding and monitoring system for anti-money laundering compliance, as well as a strict financial audit process.

Coro is now licensed and onboarding residents of 26 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and intends to expand the availability of its gold payment app across the country over the course of 2021. International expansion is also in the works with Mexico and Canada next.

CORO App is currently available in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

Coro Global CEO, Mr. David Dorr stated: “Coro is excited to announce the granting of yet another money transmitter license, this time in the state of New Mexico. The purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has fallen by 98% since 1913 . Part of the problem is that governments can, and do, freely print currencies to stimulate economic activity, which fuels inflation. People are concerned with inflation, the falling value of the dollar, and the Federal Reserve's ongoing money issuance policy. We believe gold offers stability and a hedge against inflation. People are seeking change, and are gravitating towards an economy where gold is considered money. We are seeing clear signs of this trend as several U.S. states are declaring gold legal tender, moves which are likely to generate further interest in using gold as money which should well position our app to be a part of this powerful trend,” concluded Mr. Dorr.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

