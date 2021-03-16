VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Olen Aasen to its Advisory Board. Mr. Aasen is an executive and corporate and securities lawyer with more than 14 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory matters bringing a range of legal experience to Clarity’s team.



Mr. Aasen has been the Corporate Secretary, General Counsel or Vice President, Legal at various Canadian and U.S.-listed companies including TSX-listed Excelsior Mining Corp. Mr. Aasen has significant experience in working with mining companies through the development cycle and has advised on the successful completion of environmental assessments and permitting processes in Canada and the United States. In the past ten years Mr. Aasen has advised on over $800 million in debt and equity financings and structured project finance packages as well as advised on numerous critical project level agreements including rail transportation, power supply, port services, offtake, royalty, stream and Aboriginal impact benefits agreements. Mr. Aasen did his undergraduate studies in the Finance Department of the Sauder School of Business, obtained a J.D. from the University of British Columbia in 2006 and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 2007. Mr. Aasen was also appointed to the 2016 Legal 500 GC Powerlist for Canada.

“It’s an honour to welcome Olen as part of our Advisory team at Clarity,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Olen’s legal experience in multiple aspects of the resource industry and finance and his proven reputational excellence are an asset for the company as we advance the Destiny Project.”

Issuance of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an “Option”) to acquire an aggregate of 550,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) to certain consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of two years expiring on March 15, 2023, at a price of $1.48 per Share. All the Options vested on the date of grant. The Options and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Options held by the optionees are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the Options.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

