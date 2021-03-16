Today, Contentful, the leading content platform for digital business, announced the release of Contentful Compose + Launch — two apps that together greatly extend Contentful’s native capabilities for content teams.

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful , the leading content platform for digital business, today announced the release of Contentful Compose + Launch — two apps that together greatly extend Contentful’s native capabilities for content teams.



Customers today engage with brands primarily through digital experiences, which means each experience must be delivered quickly and to an incredibly high standard. Meeting these customer expectations across an increasing array of channels requires companies to create, manage and publish more content than ever before. Compose + Launch give brands and their digital teams the power to not only meet this increased demand, but do so with greater efficiency.



The apps allow content authors, editors and planners to deliver and adapt content independently, without having to rely on more costly developer resources to accomplish these tasks. Compose + Launch also transform a labor-intensive, manual process into one that is more automated, so teams can create, update, reuse and publish content everywhere — and deliver it faster — across a wide range of channels.

Contentful customers and partners who were provided early access to Compose + Launch say the apps are yet another differentiator for the company.

“Not only are we a partner of Contentful’s, we are also a customer,” said Brian Fletcher, VP Technology at Huge . “As a leading global creative agency, we have the chance to work with lots of great platforms and tools, so when it came to building our own site, we had a lot of choices. We chose Contentful to build our own site because it allows our team to push boundaries and not be constrained by technology. Compose in particular allows us to quickly make the changes we want to in a very straightforward way and it has really streamlined our process. We look forward to extending these capabilities to our customers so they too can have access to this intuitive, flexible platform.”

Other companies have also had early access to Compose + Launch, including European online bank, N26 .

Attendees of Blueprints , Contentful’s annual customer roadshow this April, will get to see the apps in action and hear first hand from companies that have been using them.

Compose + Launch details

Compose provides digital content teams with an easy-to-use interface to create, manage and edit web pages in a familiar, page-centric model. The user interface is simple, intuitive and aligns with the way content creators and editors work.

Launch enhances the ability of content teams to plan and schedule releases. Content pieces can be viewed together, managed as one project and scheduled to publish in a flexible manner. Teams can easily manage and deliver content as part of large campaigns, such as a Black Friday sale or new product announcements. And campaign managers can use Launch to plan the release of content from a single destination, allowing teams to collaborate better and deliver faster.

Compose + Launch make content teams more independent, so they can efficiently adapt and schedule content for delivery across channels. This in turn enables technical teams to spend less time managing content, and more time building and delivering.

Ultimately, these apps give each individual in an organization the power to build together more easily, which is vital to success in today’s digital environment, according to Contentful CEO Steve Sloan.

“Everyone who is involved in delivering digital experiences is a digital builder,” said Sloan. “Compose + Launch enable content creators, writers and editors to work alongside developers quickly and independently. These are powerful, extensible tools that boost productivity and speed, so companies can create compelling customer experiences.”

Compose + Launch are included at no additional cost in Contentful’s Enterprise tier; customers in the Team tier can use the apps on all their content spaces for $1,995 a month.

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Chanel, Bang & Olufsen, Shiseido, Peloton, BP and many others rely on Contentful’s platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .



