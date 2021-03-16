MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Icario , the healthcare industry’s leading health action company, appeared on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.



“We are extremely honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, particularly considering the number of innovative and well-respected companies there are across the region,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO of Icario. “Icario already helps more than 10 million health plan members each month, and we look forward to continued growth driven by our ultimate mission: to make the world a healthier place, one person at a time.”

“This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest .

In January, Revel + NovuHealth announced a new name and brand, Icario (“ih-car-ee-oh”), representing the combined business of two market leaders that merged in October 2020. Icario unites pioneering technology, data science, and behavioral insights to help health plan members take health actions that drive better outcomes and supports more than 50 leading healthcare payers, including seven of the 10 largest health plans in the United States.

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

