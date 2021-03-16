LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
Management Commentary
“2020 was a momentous year for our business as it marked the beginning of our transition into one of the largest and most efficient Bitcoin miners in North America,” said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “In the second half of last year alone, we established our 105 MW mining facility in Hardin, MT, where we have consistent access to electricity at rates far below market average, we presciently purchased more than 100,000 of the industry’s top performing Bitcoin miners before supply began to become constrained, and we enhanced our balance sheet.
“With a solid foundation to grow the business established, we are now focused on continuing to build out our mining facility and bring our miners from Bitmain online. Once all miners are deployed, which we currently expect to occur in the first quarter of 2022, Marathon’s mining fleet will consist of approximately 103,120 miners that generate 10.37 EH/s. As evidenced by the investments we have made into our mining operations so far, the establishment of the DCMNA, our $150 million investment in Bitcoin, and our rebranding, Marathon is fully committed to becoming one the largest and most innovative enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies, and we look forward to executing against our strategy to do so throughout 2021 and beyond.”
Marathon’s chief financial officer, Sim Salzman, commented, “Financially, 2020 was highlighted by a 268% increase in revenue year-over-year and a substantial improvement to our balance sheet. We ended the year with $216.1 million cash and cash equivalents, which compares to less than $1.0 million cash at the end of 2019. While the price of Bitcoin and the network difficulty rate are subject to change, our mining operations are expected to produce at approximately 90% gross margins, which gives us confidence that we will see improvements in our financial metrics over the coming quarters as we continue to build out our mining operations.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 854% to $2.6 million from $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating loss was $5.0 million compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, cost of goods sold included $3.0 million of non-cash items, including $1.2 million of Bitcoin server depreciation, an $871,000 impairment on mining equipment sold subsequent to year end, and a $969,000 non-cash expense for server maintenance. Excluding non-cash items, operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million.
Net loss totaled $5.2 million or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million or $(0.17) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company generated over 157 bitcoins. The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. As of December 31, 2020, the Company held approximately 126 bitcoins. Subsequent to the year end, the Company invested $150 million into a fund-of-one and purchased 4,813 bitcoin using proceeds generated from an at-the-market offering at an average purchase price of $31,168.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 268% to $4.4 million from $1.2 million in the fiscal year 2019.
Operating loss was $9.8 million compared to $4.2 million in 2019.
Net loss totaled $10.4 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million or $(0.53) per diluted share in 2019.
Cash used in operations was $7.8 million, compared to $3.3 million during 2019.
At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents was $216.1 million compared to $17.3 million at September 30, 2020 and $693,000 at December 31, 2019.
Marathon’s Digital Assets
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the carrying value of Marathon’s digital assets (comprised solely of bitcoin) was $2.3 million, which reflects cumulative impairment charges of $0 since acquisition. Marathon accounts for its digital assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are initially recorded at cost. Subsequently, they are measured at cost, net of any impairment losses incurred since acquisition. Marathon determines the fair value of its bitcoin based on quoted (unadjusted) prices on the active exchange that Marathon has determined is its principal market for bitcoin. Marathon considers the lowest price of one bitcoin quoted on the active exchange at any time since acquiring the specific bitcoin. If the carrying value of a bitcoin exceeds that lowest price, an impairment loss has occurred with respect to that bitcoin in the amount equal to the difference between its carrying value and such lowest price. Impairment losses are recognized as “digital asset impairment losses” in Marathon’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
As of December 31, 2020, the average cost and average carrying value of Marathon’s bitcoins were approximately $18,391 and $18,391, respectively. As of March 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. EST, Marathon held approximately 5,066.66 bitcoins, of which 4,812.66 are held in an investment fund of one while the other 254 were generated by the Company’s operations. The market price of one bitcoin in the principal market on March 15, 2021 was approximately $56,413, and the approximate value of the bitcoins the Company has invested in and held as digital currencies was therefore over $285.8 million (*unaudited).
Investor Notice
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of March 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.
About Marathon Digital Holdings
Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.
Marathon Digital Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|141,322,776
|$
|692,963
|Digital currencies
|2,271,656
|1,141
|Other receivable
|74,767,226
|-
|Deposit
|65,647,592
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,399,965
|800,024
|Total current assets
|286,409,215
|1,494,128
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,480,359 and $3,487,323 for December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|17,224,321
|3,754,969
|Prepaid service contract
|8,415,000
|-
|Right-of-use assets
|200,301
|297,287
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $207,598 and $136,422 for December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|1,002,402
|1,073,578
|Total non-current assets
|26,842,024
|5,125,834
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|313,251,239
|$
|6,619,962
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|999,742
|$
|1,238,197
|Mining servers payable
|-
|513,700
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|93,197
|87,959
|Warrant liability
|322,437
|12,849
|Total current liabilities
|1,415,376
|1,852,705
|Long-term liabilities
|Convertible notes payable
|-
|999,106
|SBA PPP loan payable
|62,500
|-
|Operating lease liability
|28,399
|120,479
|Total long-term liabilities
|90,899
|1,119,585
|Total liabilities
|1,506,275
|2,972,290
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, 0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 81,974,619 and 8,458,781 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|8,197
|846
|Additional paid-in capital
|428,242,763
|109,705,051
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(450,719
|)
|(450,719
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(116,055,277
|)
|(105,607,506
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|311,744,964
|3,647,672
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|313,251,239
|$
|6,619,962
Marathon Digital Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Cryptocurrency mining revenue
|$
|2,643,610
|$
|277,052
|$
|4,357,443
|$
|1,185,227
|Total revenues
|2,643,610
|277,052
|4,357,443
|1,185,227
|Operating costs and expenses
|Cost of revenue
|3,471,357
|996,142
|7,001,128
|2,482,181
|Impairment of mining equipment
|871,302
|-
|871,302
|-
|Impairment of leasehold improvements
|-
|447,776
|-
|447,776
|Compensation and related taxes
|2,741,276
|250,550
|4,730,143
|1,475,450
|Consulting fees
|57,000
|46,813
|302,561
|130,813
|Professional fees
|218,179
|135,053
|733,741
|422,335
|General and administrative
|240,367
|106,464
|551,672
|465,783
|Total operating expenses
|7,599,481
|1,982,798
|14,190,547
|5,424,338
|Operating loss
|(4,955,871
|)
|(1,705,746
|)
|(9,833,104
|)
|(4,239,111
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|Gain from extinguishment of debt
|-
|800
|-
|181,995
|Other income (expenses)
|(915
|)
|-
|113,476
|-
|Foreign exchange loss
|-
|-
|-
|(11,873
|)
|Loss on conversion of note
|-
|-
|(364,833
|)
|-
|Realized gain on sale of digital currencies
|-
|22,884
|15,466
|36,092
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(290,937
|)
|33,987
|(309,588
|)
|26,234
|Change in fair value of mining payable
|-
|507,862
|(66,547
|)
|507,862
|Interest income
|13,497
|2,849
|18,343
|33,651
|Interest expense
|-
|(14,552
|)
|(20,984
|)
|(51,915
|)
|Total other (expenses) income
|(278,355
|)
|553,830
|(614,667
|)
|722,046
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(5,234,226
|)
|$
|(1,151,916
|)
|$
|(10,447,771
|)
|$
|(3,517,065
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(5,234,226
|)
|$
|(1,151,916
|)
|$
|(10,447,771
|)
|$
|(3,517,065
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted:
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:
|53,013,453
|6,664,238
|81,408,340
|6,664,238
