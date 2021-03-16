PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced that it is has been selected by world-leading communications technology company TELUS to provide end-to-end network service orchestration with slice management functions and software automation designed to accelerate and manage digital transformation across 5G and broadband services. DZS Cloud End-to-End Orchestration and Automation (E2EO), based on the award-winning RIFT.ware solution recently acquired by DZS, is a carrier-grade, cloud native platform that will simplify and automate the deployment of any slice and any service on any cloud, including brownfield discovery of existing virtual applications. The powerful DZS Cloud platform will enable the marquee Canadian communications provider to deliver agile and automated life cycle management of virtual applications and services, unlock operational cost savings, and decrease churn and time to market by reducing manual application management across TELUS data clouds.



“To effectively compete and fulfill the promise of 5G and next generation 10gig and connected premises solutions, service providers need to rapidly design and instantly deliver and manage new services for customers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “TELUS is one of the most advanced, forward-thinking and innovative communications companies. Ibrahim and his team are visionary, rigorous in their technical evaluation and embody an unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation. We are thrilled to have been selected by TELUS and I look forward to working with Ibrahim and his team to implement a state-of-the-art orchestration and automated network designed to reduce the cost and time to market for products and services through network virtualization – exceeding customer expectations, lowering churn and increasing ARPU.”

DZS Cloud E2EO is a best-in-class, open, modularized, cloud-native software orchestration platform with an extensive partner ecosystem that enables service providers to discover all previously, manually deployed applications and use-cases and integrates them into a new automated orchestration workflow. The platform is designed to simplify the development and deployment of end-to-end-services, networking and use-cases on any cloud – public, private, hybrid or edge – including OpenRAN or vRAN VNFs and CNFs, 5G network slicing feature packs, FTTx network orchestration, enterprise-oriented universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) or SD-WAN solutions. It also enables the integration of virtual network functions or containerized network functions (CNFs) from other vendors. DZS Cloud E2EO embraces web-centric open-source technology and standards, and offers contemporary API and plug-in driven flexibility that can scale and evolve to meet the largest global network requirements.

“As part of our Customers First priority, TELUS remains laser-focused on redefining how services are delivered for our customers and driving greater operational efficiencies in our network,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer of TELUS. “We are excited to move from trial of the DZS Cloud End-to-End Orchestration and Automation platform to commercial deployment, driving virtualization, simplifying management across our network and equipping our users with better self-serve options. TELUS continues to be at the forefront of technology advancements, including our recent recognition as the premier Netflix streaming experience provider in Canada. DZS Cloud will enable us to disrupt traditional business models and we look forward to working with the DZS team to innovate and deliver on the promise of open networks, virtual services and a software-centric future.”

DZS launched DZS Cloud in March 2021 with the acquisition of RIFT. It is the latest investment made by the company in its cloud portfolio, which is designed to enable service providers to realize the opportunities for value creation made possible by the advent of next-generation wireless and wireline network infrastructure supporting 5G, 10gig and Wi-Fi6 enabled services.

