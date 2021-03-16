Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America will have 116 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026; up from the 53 million recorded at end-2020. Brazil will contribute 44 million to the 2026 total, followed by Mexico with 29 million.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "There will be a wave of major SVOD platform launches in Latin America during 2021. Paramount+ will start in March, followed by HBO Max and Star+ in June. Discovery+ is also expected expand in the region."



Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO] will account for 90% of the region's paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026.



The report comes in three parts:

Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 71-page PDF document

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for 19 countries in a visually-appealing 43-page PowerPoint document

Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

Companies Mentioned

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apply TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c5yma

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900