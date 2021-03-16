Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America will have 116 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026; up from the 53 million recorded at end-2020. Brazil will contribute 44 million to the 2026 total, followed by Mexico with 29 million.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "There will be a wave of major SVOD platform launches in Latin America during 2021. Paramount+ will start in March, followed by HBO Max and Star+ in June. Discovery+ is also expected expand in the region."
Five US-based platforms [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO] will account for 90% of the region's paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026.
