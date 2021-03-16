New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Betaine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033062/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Synthetic Betaine Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Betaine estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Feed segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $618.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The Synthetic Betaine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$618.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

- Cosmetics Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

- In the global Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$376.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$505.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$439.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

American Crystal Sugar Company

Amino GmbH

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Esprix Technologies

Evonik Industries

Kao Corporation

Nutreco N.V.

Solvay S.A.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synthetic Betaine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: India Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Betaine

by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Betaine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Betaine by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Betaine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

