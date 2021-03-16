Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The trade management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Due to globalization, the value of import and export is also increasing. According to WTO, the value of merchandise trade was up by 10% to USD 19.48 trillion in 2018, partly due to higher energy prices. The value of commercial services trade rose by 8% to USD 5.80 trillion in 2018, driven by strong import growth in Asia. The implementation of trade management software helps the organizations to optimize the cost & risk involved in international trade.
Trade management software helps organizations efficiently optimize their sales and increase the ROI of their marketing investments from manufacturer to wholesaler to retailer, and ultimately to the consumer.
Trade management software applications are also designed to assist importers and exporters in managing international trade challenges. Further, they help reduce the risks and manage the costs associated with international trade in today's compliance-driven and security-conscious environment.
Further, the software helps the organizations comply with the growing government regulations on international trade. For instance, the US-China trade war is ongoing for more than a year now and is affecting various other economies too. Multiple trade barriers are leading to many complications in international trade amongst many economies. Hence, these regulations and mandates are further increasing the need for trade management software.
Furthermore, the platform is secure and more accurate, as it not only improves visibility and control but accomplishes this with active collaboration and integration capabilities to connect with your supply chain partners around the world.
However, the lack of popularity and slow adoption amongst organizations, especially the small and medium enterprises, due to the lack of adequate resources and knowledge is hindering the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Transportation and Logistics Segment Expected to Have the Highest Application
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate
Competitive Landscape
The global trade management software market consists of several players. None of the players is currently dominating the market. Due to the increased number of new entrants the market is moving towards fragmentation. The companies are viewing expansion as a path towards increasing market share. Also, the companies are investing in R&D for product innovation.
