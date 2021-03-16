DALLAS, Tex., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that EPSoft Technologies, the creators behind the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform (IAP), an end-to-end solution for business process management and intelligent automation, is No. 49 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“It is an honor to be included in such an incredible lineup of independent Texas businesses,” said EPSoft CEO Gopal Parvathaneni. “To break the Top 50 is a truly exciting milestone for our growing organization, and we couldn’t be prouder of our entire team and their dedication.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.

“This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process management and intelligent automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through the EPSoft Intelligent Automation Platform. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India. To learn how to get started with process automation, visit www.epsoftinc.com.

