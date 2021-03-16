Pune, India, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global SerDes Market to capture a strong compound annual growth rate of 15.27% from 2018-2025 (forecast period).

As information technology networks continue to develop, powerful microprocessors and multimedia appliances requiring vast bandwidth push the limits of data transfer and system performance. Traditional methods of increasing system performance, like increasing frequency, pipelining transactions, and widening bus interface, have created a number of design issues that lead to demand for serializer/deserializer (SerDes). Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) is described as an integrated device or circuit used to convert system on chip (SOC) data to serialized data and is used as output over a fast-moving electrical interface. It also helps convert high-speed serial input data into data organized by the system on chip (SOC). Multiple SerDes interfaces are being stacked into a single package. SerDes typically consists of a clock multiplier unit, lanes, and a physical coding sub-block.

The clock multiplier unit handles transmitter clocking and peripheral of the serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) market. The lanes are used to manage all outputs and inputs from the serial interface. A SerDes peripheral can have either two or four lanes. The physical coding sub-block is responsible for translating data from the parallel interface. The Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) market helps to transfer data between two points by lowering the number of data paths and the number of connecting pins or wires needed. Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) helps to transmit data faster and save bandwidth at the same time. Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) devices are currently available in a variety of architectures, including a parallel clock, embedded clock, 8b/10b SerDes, and bit interleaved. SerDes devices are used in telecommunications as well as storage system applications like Ethernet, SONET, fiber channel, and many more.

As the amount of data generated keeps rising, there is an increasing need for higher data rates and transfer, contributing to the growth of next-generation SerDes. End users are currently demanding faster data connections to download and stream HD movies, as well as seamlessly sharing large databases without any issues, thus driving the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) market. In addition, the increasing interest among end-users in the adoption of 5G technology plays a crucial part in the growth of the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) industry. There is growing adoption of the faster serializer/ deserializer (SerDes) for more efficient data centers.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global SerDes Market

Implementation of a set of regulations by governments of different countries to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, such as a complete shutdown of manufacturing units, is expected to have an impact on the development of the global SerDes market.

Market Segmentation

The global SerDes industry has been segmented into product type, application, and end-user.

By product type, the global SerDes market has been segmented into Stand-Alone SerDes and SerDes IP Core.

By application, the global SerDes market has been segmented into data center, 5G wireless infrastructure, ADAS, vehicle infotainment, and others.

By end-user, the global SerDes market has been segmented into IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global SerDes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

APAC to lead the global market

APAC accounted for the largest market share of SerDes in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be related to growth are improving economic conditions in developing economies like India and China and growing demand from the end-user industry. APAC countries such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan account for a large share of global supply. The region also holds a major position in terms of SerDes usage. The SerDes market in APAC has been boosted by the rapid development of infrastructure and the adoption of state-of-the-art communication applications.

Competitive Landscape

With the participation of a number of international and regional players, the global SerDes market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Market players are deeply engaged in technological development, global expansion, and mergers & acquisitions to secure their market position.

Notable players in the global SerDes market are

Rambus, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

ROHM Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corp

NXP Semiconductors NV

Maxim Integrate

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

Broadcom, Inc

