VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of POC (Push-To-Talk over Cellular) devices and cellular booster systems, and leading mission-critical communications (MCX/MCC) enabler Softil today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD technology will be used to develop a new innovative mission-critical communications push to talk (MCPTT) handset by Siyata.



The new MCPTT device will be fully ruggedized for use in the harshest environments and will enable primary first responders (police, fire, ambulance) to quickly connect on public cellular networks in North America and other international markets. The company also expects to extend its MCPTT market share in the utilities, transportation, waste management markets and more. Siyata expects to launch its first MCPTT device in the second half of 2021.

Marc Seelenfreund, Siyata’s CEO, comments: “As the MCPTT revolution takes hold across the globe, Siyata aims to better serve public agencies and private enterprises with our first innovative, mission critical push to talk device. This device will be built from the ground up using Softil’s BEEHD SDK allowing Siyata to be MCPTT enabled for leading cellular carriers both in North America and globally.”

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO, added, “We believe that Softil’s BEEHD technology is where the MCX revolution starts and is accelerating the roll out of new mission-critical communications networks and devices across the globe, enabling first responders in blue-light agencies to connect and work smarter. We believe that this new development with Siyata Mobile will provide agencies with a new, world class MCX device.”

Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world. Siyata also offers rugged handheld phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Softil’s BEEHD MCPTX is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more.

LTE and 5G offer broadband mobile connectivity that keeps evolving, allowing more freedom and flexibility to deliver data and video which TETRA or P25 based networks can only deliver in very limited fashion. Mobile operators, mobile device manufacturers and application developers can now offer enhanced MCX communication tools as help to first responders in their battle to save lives.

About Softil

Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signalling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com .

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation PoC devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under the symbol “SYTAW”.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States):

CORE IR

516-222-2560

SYTA@coreir.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the fulfillment of the purchase order and the potential increase to the order, the belief that the purchase order underscores the UV350’s unique utility for first responders and the belief that the UV350 will continue to strongly resonate within the first responder community and be an asset that increases efficiency and reliability. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.