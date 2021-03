The Event Occurs Tomorrow, March 17th at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific Time



SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce, will participate in a “live” roundtable forum with Rob Goldman of Goldman Small Cap Research to discuss the science and clinical opportunities that underlie Sigyn Therapy™, a novel blood purification technology designed to treat sepsis and other life-threatening conditions that stem from cytokine storm syndrome.

This exclusive Force Family Office event occurs tomorrow, March 17, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time. Click on the following link to register for the event: https://forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/sigyn-03-17/?portfolioCats=28

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics™ is a development-stage therapeutic technology company headquartered in San Diego, California USA. Our focus is directed toward a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome and not addressed with an approved therapy. Our mission is to save lives.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. Cytokine storm syndrome is the hallmark of sepsis, which is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Virus induced cytokine storm (VICS) is associated with high mortality and is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Other therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to bacteria induced cytokine storm (BICS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, such as hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com

About Rob Goldman at Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman founded Goldman Small Cap Research in 2009. He leads the Firm's investment research strategy, and oversees a team of contractor analysts and editors, while serving as chief analyst. Rob has over 25 years of investment and company research experience as a senior research analyst and as a portfolio and mutual fund manager. During his tenure as a sell-side analyst, Rob was a senior member of Piper Jaffray's Technology and Communications teams. Prior to joining Piper, Rob led Josephthal & Co.'s Washington-based Emerging Growth Research Group. In addition to his sell-side experience Rob served as Chief Investment Officer of a boutique investment management firm and Blue and White Investment Management, where he managed Small Cap Growth portfolios and The Blue and White Fund. As an investment manager, Rob's model portfolio was once ranked the 4th best small cap growth performer in the U.S. by Money Manager Review.

To learn more, visit www.goldmanresearch.com

About Force Family Office

FORCE works with Family Offices, Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of public companies looking for open market buyers and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. We’re constantly bringing unique opportunities and information to our community and make connections by actively seeking out best-in-class companies for introduction. In addition, our elite peer-to-peer community brings individuals, endowments and foundations together all over the world, facilitating both information sharing with symposiums, networking events, and conferences.

To learn more, visit www.forcewealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about Sigyn’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any proposed organizational restructuring, results of operations, capital resources to fund operations; statements about Sigyn’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; statements about the potential benefits of the transaction; the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Sigyn makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Sigyn’s business and the price of the common stock of Sigyn, (ii) the failure to satisfy of the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Sigyn’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, (vii) risks related to the combined entity’s ability to up-list to a national securities exchange, (viii) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, (ix) risks related to diverting management’s attention from Sigyn’s ongoing business operations, (x) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, and (xi) risks related to an inability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, risks related to the clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy with regulatory agencies, and no assurance that Sigyn Therapy will be proven to be a safe and efficacious treatment for any condition. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Sigyn’s views as of the date of this press release. Sigyn anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Sigyn’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

Jim Joyce

Chairman, CEO

(619) 368-2000

jj@sigyntherapeutics.com