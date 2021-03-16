Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America High Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 2,224.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,159.98 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America high speed connector market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising networking and communication sector and growing electronics and infotainment systems in automotive sector are the major factor driving the growth of the North America high speed connector market. However, high price of connectors and technical challenges hinder the growth of North America high speed connector market.



In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US. The majority of the manufacturing plants were either temporarily shut or are operating with minimum staff; the supply chain of components and parts is disrupted; these are some of the critical issues faced by the US manufacturers. Since, the US has a larger density of manufacturers across industries, the demand for connectors and high speed connector are always high. However, the continuous growth in number of infected cases, government norms pertaining to physical distancing, and individual safety measures, the manufacturers have restricted their workforce, which resulted in limited production, thereby reflecting lesser demand for high speed connector. This has negatively impacted the high speed connector market. The high speed connector market players in the country are seeking alternative approaches to pace up the production, which would exhibit growth in the market size in the coming years. Several Canadian and Mexican manufacturers rely on US-manufactured electronic components. Pertaining the reliance on the US-manufactured components, the manufacturers have been experiencing delay in securing components, which is slowing down respective manufacturers production volumes. This also have had an adverse impact on high speed connector market.



The North America high speed connector market is segmented based on product, application, and country. Based on product, the market is segmented into board-to-cable, board-to-board, and others. The board-to-board segment held the largest market share in 2019 and board-to-cable segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into communication, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, and others. The aerospace & defense sector held the largest market share in 2019 and automotive sector is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.



Fujitsu Limited; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; IMS Connector Systems GmbH; Molex, LLC; Neoconix, Inc.; OMRON Corporation; OUPIIN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD; SAMTEC, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the leading companies in the North America high speed connector market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2018, Neoconix, Inc. expanded its high speed portfolio with the introduction of a 56Gbps Y-Beam connector solution. Neoconix, Inc. expanded its high speed portfolio with the introduction of a 56Gbps Y-Beam connector solution. The Y-Beam technology was developed for high speed applications running at 56Gbps and could be implemented with NRZ or PAM-4 signaling.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America High Speed Connector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. North America High Speed Connector Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Networking and Communication Sector

5.1.2 Growing Electronics and Infotainment Systems in Automotive Sector

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Price of Connectors and Technical Challenges

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Developments in Network Services - 5G Network

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Small Size, Watertight, and Flexible High-Speed Connector

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. High Speed Connectors Market -North America Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning Market Players Ranking



7. North America High Speed Connector Market Analysis, by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America High Speed Connector Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Board-to-Cable

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Board-to-Cable: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Board-to-Board

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Board-to-Board: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. North America High Speed Connector Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America High Speed Connector Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Communication

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Communication: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Automotive: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Aerospace & Defense: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Energy & Power

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Energy & Power: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Electronics

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Electronics: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. North America High Speed Connector Market Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America: High Speed Connector Market, by Key Country

9.1.1.1 US: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.1.1 US: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.1.2 US: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.2 Canada: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.2.1 Canada: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.2.2 Canada: High Speed Connector Market, by Application

9.1.1.3 Mexico: High Speed Connector Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.3.1 Mexico: High Speed Connector Market, by Product

9.1.1.3.2 Mexico: High Speed Connector Market, by Application



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 SAMTEC, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Molex, LLC

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Neoconix, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Fujitsu Limited

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 OMRON Corporation

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 IMS Connector Systems GmbH

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 OUPIIN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index

