LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products, today announced Tom Lenahan has joined the company as National Sales Director. With more than 25 years in smart home automation as both an executive and entrepreneur, Lenahan is uniquely qualified to help build the network of Shelly distributors, OEM partners and installers across North America.



As organizations continue to invest in IoT and “smart” technology applications, many are looking for novel ways to maximize automation capabilities and enhance existing product lines. Shelly’s line of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors are uniquely designed to deliver the flexibility and connectivity needed to make home automation, smart buildings and IoT-based products a reality.



“I recognized the potential for Shelly products the very first time I came across the company. Unlike other offerings on the market today, this product line can deliver immediate value for organizations investing in smart automation capabilities. I’m excited to translate my understanding of market requirements into solutions that meet a wide array of customer demands and help Shelly become an industry leader in North America,” commented Lenahan.



Prior to joining the Allterco Robotics US team, Lenahan held executive sales positions at home automation heavyweights X-10 and Remotec Technology. He also built and sold two successful businesses including ZWaveProducts.com and a consulting business designed to help technology companies leverage smart home automation and IoT standards and bring products to market quickly. As Allterco continues to expand its brand presence among installers, distributors, and OEMs, Lenahan’s deep market experience will be invaluable to the organization as it grows.



“The market for home automation and smart building technology in North America is expanding exponentially as businesses recognize the value IoT technologies can bring to their bottom line. We needed a sales leader that is as invested in the industry’s ongoing growth as we are and could help us capitalize on the market opportunity,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “As a longtime proponent of home automation technology, Tom understands this market inside and out and has built a reputation as an innovator himself. We are thrilled to have him as a member of our growing US-based team.”



To learn more about the innovative line of Shelly products visit, http://shelly.cloud/.

About Allterco Robotics US

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company’s line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly’s suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable.



A division of Allterco Robotics, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Allterco Robotics US products are available for direct consumer purchase and sold through distribution channels. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/.