North America vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is expected to grow by 62.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $462.96 billion by 2030 driven by growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.



Highlighted with 29 tables and 55 figures, this 117-page report "North America Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2020-2030 by Component, Communication Type (V2P, V2G, V2C, V2I, V2D, V2V), Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), Technology, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution and Country" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America V2X market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America V2X market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Communication Type, Connectivity, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America V2X market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Automotive V2X Hardware

3.3 Automotive V2X Software

3.4 Automotive V2X Service



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Communication Type

4.1 Market Overview by Communication Type

4.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

4.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

4.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

4.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

4.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

4.7 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

4.8 Other Communication Types



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Connectivity

5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

5.2 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

5.3 Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)

5.4 Other Connectivity Types



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Technology

6.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification

6.3 Automated Driver Assistance

6.4 Passenger Information System

6.5 Line of Sight

6.6 Other Technologies



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



8 Segmentation of North America Market by Vehicle Propulsion

8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion

8.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)



9 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution

9.1 Market Overview by Distribution

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

9.3 Aftermarket



10 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.1 Overview of North America Market

10.2 U.S.

10.3 Canada

10.4 Mexico



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HAAS, INC.

Harman International

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Lear Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz

Savari, Inc.

12 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

12.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

