BELMONT, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the world’s largest business-to-business marketplace for excess merchandise, today announced the addition of two new hires to its leadership team. Joseph Casciana joins as Vice President of Sales and Ed Hugener as Director of Mobile Sales.

With the acceleration of e-commerce in 2020, leading retailers, brands, and manufacturers are quickly rethinking the way they manage returned and overstock merchandise. Higher inventory recovery rates, improved warehouse utilization, and cash flow velocity are critical in this rapidly changing market. B-Stock CEO, Howard Rosenberg, adds, “The volume of recommerce inventory continues to grow with the rise of e-commerce. On one side, retailers and manufacturers are reshaping their operations for the speed of e-commerce. On the other, entrepreneurs are building successful resale businesses by addressing the consumer’s growing demand for sustainability. B-Stock’s technology platform sits in the middle of it all, matching and powering transactions.”

Just last year, B-Stock added 700 new sellers and enabled a second life for over 120 million items. Rosenberg expects this increased volume to continue and is thrilled Joe and Ed are on board to help steer this extraordinary company growth. “Joe is a seasoned sales leader who successfully navigated growth similar to what we have on the horizon and will be critical to our efforts and success. Ed’s deep domain expertise in mobility will allow us to continue to solidify our leadership position in the secondary market for mobile devices."

Joseph Casciana, B-Stock’s new VP of Sales, brings over 25 years of Enterprise Software experience from the likes of Magento, Netsuite, and Adobe. Joe’s extensive knowledge extends to Commerce, Supply Chain, Reverse Logistics, ERP, CRM, among others. Most recently, Joe served as Area VP at Adobe Commerce Growth Team where he led a team of sales professionals. Joe is looking forward to continuing to drive top line revenue, expanding the sales organization globally, and establishing scalable processes to support B-Stock’s rapid growth. Originally from Rome, Joe now resides in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife and two children. He enjoys spending time with family, outdoor activities, haute cuisine, and traveling.

As B-Stock’s new Director of Mobile Sales, Ed Hugener comes with 20 years of mobile expertise. Prior to B-Stock, Ed spent 12 years at Asurion leading sales growth and strategy, managing client service teams, and driving revenue for both Verizon and its indirect dealer channel. Now at B-Stock, Ed is excited to acquire new mobility partners, helping them deliver higher device ASP (average sales prices) into the secondary market, and providing those partners access to the world's largest network of business buyers. Ed currently lives in Minneapolis with his wife and two children. He loves to travel with his family; they’re currently working on seeing the capital cities of all 50 states.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world’s largest online marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation merchandise. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) to SMB’s. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory – no matter the category, condition, or location. We pride ourselves on empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators of commerce. Having completed over 210,000 transactions in 2020, we give buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offer sellers a better way to liquidate, boosting pricing and operational efficiency.

