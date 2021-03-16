– Business notebooks from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide leadership performance and enterprise-class security solutions to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce -



SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the uncompromising performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture to premium business laptops. Paired with AMD PRO technologies that offer strengthened multi-layer enterprise-class security features and powerhouse productivity, the new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to meet the demands of the modern workforce. With broad availability from HP and Lenovo expected starting in Q2, the number of AMD-powered enterprise notebooks is expected to triple by the end of 2021.

“Navigating an increasingly distributed work environment requires more performance and security from our professional laptops. Businesses need to be confident they are investing in technology that will meet the needs of their employees, whether they are working remotely or from the office,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors significantly increase the capabilities of ultrathin enterprise notebooks and deliver best-in-class user experiences with leadership performance, exceptional battery life and robust security features for every work environment.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to provide a powerful computing experience with security features for today’s demanding business environments.

Leading performance for top-level productivity and collaboration The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivers leadership CPU performance, offering up to 57% 2 more multi-threaded performance than the competition. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor is designed for the increased demand in productivity, offering up to 23% 3 faster performance for home and office productivity than the competition.

Enhanced power efficiency Built for all-day battery life and productivity, along with the optimized 7nm “Zen 3” core architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor offers up to 17.5 4 hours of battery life.

Modern AMD PRO Technologies AMD PRO security provides a multi-layered approach to security features by embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors and automatically enabled on Microsoft Secured-Core PCs, helps enable data and identity protection, while AMD Shadow Stack helps provide hardware enabled protection against malware attacks. AMD PRO manageability enables a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution. AMD PRO business ready technologies bring enterprise-grade computing solutions designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability. ​







Model Cores/Threads Boost5/Base6 Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 MB 15W “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 MB 15W “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U 4C/8T Up to 4.0/ 2.6 GHz 10 MB 15W “Zen 3”

OEM Support

Starting in Q2, 2021, enterprise customers will be able to purchase Ryzen PRO processor-based systems from top PC vendors including HP and Lenovo.

“The need for powerful, secure PCs that prioritize productivity and collaboration is more crucial than ever as we continue to embrace a more distributed and hybrid workforce,” said Andy Rhodes, global head, Commercial Systems and Display Solutions, HP. “HP is committed to empowering employees and IT teams everywhere, and our continued work with AMD leads with innovation to deliver powerful and secure computing experiences to keep people connected and productive at home, in the office, or both.”

“At Lenovo, we have a long tradition of providing our enterprise customers with innovative systems that deliver excellent performance and security and we are pleased to continue delivering on this promise with new laptops powered by the latest AMD mobile processors,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo PCSD. “The latest Lenovo ThinkPad laptop lineup with AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors will continue to deliver the incredible performance our business customers have come to expect from Lenovo and AMD.”

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

1 ‘Best Mobile Processors for business’ is defined as having the highest multi-thread processing performance in each of three (3) classes of Ryzen PRO 5000 series processors. Testing by AMD engineering using the Cinebench R20 nT benchmark, measuring multithreaded performance of a Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor engineering sample vs Core i7-1185G7 processor, the Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U processor engineering sample vs Core i5-1135G7 processor, and a Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U processor engineering sample vs Core i3-1115G4 processor. Performance may vary. CZP-17

2 Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing MSI Prestige 14 Evo with Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor @ 28W TDP, Intel Xe Graphics, 16 GBytes RAM - 4267 MHz, Kingston Technology SSD Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Desgin with Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor, 15W TDP, ATI/AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series - Internal GPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, Using the following tests: Cinebench R20 1T, Cinebench R20 nT, PassMark 10 CPU mark, GeekBench v5 Multi-Core. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary. CZP-20

3 Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing MSI Prestige 14 Evo with Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor @ 28W TDP, Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics, 16 GBs RAM - 4267 MHz, Kingston Technology SSD Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Design with Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor @ 15W TDP, ATI/AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series - Internal GPU , 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, Using the following tests: PCMark® 10 Benchmark, PCMark® 10 Gimp Cold App Startup (seconds), PCMark® 10 APP Performance Overall , PCMark® 10 App Performance_Word, PCMark® 10 App Performance_Excel, PCMark® 10 App Performance_PowerPoint, PCMark® 10 App Performance_Edge. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary. PCMark® is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. CZP-16

4 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 12/08/2020 using an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor on an AMD Reference Platform configured with a 53WHr battery, WLAN enabled and Bluetooth off, using the MobileMark 2018 benchmark test (result: up to 17.5 hours). CZP-18

5 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

6 Base frequency is the approximate processor clock speed of a typical workload running at the processor’s standard TDP. GD-166.