Västerås, Sweden, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Västerås, Sweden, March 16, 2021—Leading embedded software tool provider Percepio® joins the Embedded Online Conference May 17-20, 2021, as the gold sponsor. This year’s conference marks the 50th anniversary of the microprocessor, an embedded computing milestone explored in the keynote by industry-legend Jack Ganssle.

Organized by embedded industry experts Stephane Boucher of EmbeddedRelated.com and Jacob Beningo of the Beningo Embedded Group , the Embedded Online Conference is a significant event for embedded engineers worldwide who look forward to learning from the technical talks and engaging with high-profile speakers and training providers. The conference—which attracted more than 6,000 attendees last year—is relevant for professionals at all levels of experience.

“The fourth annual Embedded Online Conference once again brings together world experts in embedded systems to share industry insights and techniques with a global audience,” Beningo said. “In addition to Jack Ganssle’s keynote, this year’s conference will feature a practical workshop by author and inventor of the Planning Poker estimating technique, James Grenning, on test-driven development, and many more valuable sessions.”

“We at Percepio were deeply impressed by the quality of the IoT Online Conference in December and see this form of online conference with universal access as the wave of the future,” said Mike Skrtic, vice president of sales and marketing, Percepio. “Sponsoring this event was an easy decision.”

Percepio CEO to Explore RTOS Best Practices

Developing reliable and performant RTOS applications is a common challenge for the embedded systems community, made easier with a software design that follows best practices in RTOS application development. At the conference, Percepio CEO Johan Kraft shares his expertise in “Painless Multithreading: How to Verify RTOS Best Practices in Runtime,” a technical talk where he explores best practices in RTOS-based software design. He also introduces visual trace diagnostics as a method to simplify software design analysis and the detection of deviations from best practices.

Registration is open at https://www.embeddedonlineconference.com/register.php

Attendees may watch the presentations and Q&A sessions live and then on demand for a year.

About Percepio

Percepio is the leading provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems in development and in the field. Like a surveillance camera for embedded software, Percepio Tracealyzer allows users to visually spot and analyze issues in software recordings during development and testing. Percepio DevAlert is a cloud service for monitoring deployed IoT devices, combining automatic error reporting with visual trace diagnostics powered by Tracealyzer.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of operating systems for embedded software and partners with Cypress (an Infineon Technologies company), NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics and Wind River Systems. The company is also a member of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network. Founded in 2009 as a spin-off from applied research at Mälardalen University, Percepio is based in Västerås, Sweden. For more information, visit percepio.com.

