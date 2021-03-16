VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Mushrooms Corp. (“Pure Mushrooms”), has ordered its first shipment of functional mushrooms from its British Columbia co-packer.



Pure Mushrooms has developed three premium, functional mushroom formulations, that come in safe and convenient vegan capsules. These products will be available through its online e-Commerce store with sales of Reishi and Maitake formulations expected to commence in April and sales of a Lion’s Mane formulation expected to commence in June.

Reishi mushrooms have been a staple in Eastern medicine for centuries and provide antioxidants, support for the immune system, help increasing energy and resistance to stress, and are often used to strengthen the body and nourish the heart in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Maitake mushrooms are widely used in the Japanese and Chinese cultures in foods and as a supplement, with perceived benefits in combating stress, supporting the immune system, with high antioxidants that benefit the heart and the brain. Lion’s Mane is thought to boost cognitive health and power, provide memory support and enhance mental clarity.

Each formulation has the potential to generate $15,000 in gross sales per month.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to be ordering the first Pure Mushrooms products to launch our direct-to-consumer, online store. The functional mushroom wellness market is experiencing robust sales as many consumers are trying to boost their immune systems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we build-out our mushroom extraction facility, we plan to bring more products to market.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

