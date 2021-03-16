FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first-ever 60% mechanical gaming keyboard, the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI, alongside a full range of CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits to unlock a huge new range of keyboard personalization.



Packing massive features into its impressively small size, the K65 RGB MINI boasts 100% CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology with 8,000Hz polling, and a detachable USB Type-C cable. Launching alongside the K65 RGB MINI, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits offer five additional colors with which to customize your K65 RGB MINI or compatible keyboard* and make it your own. Together, K65 RGB MINI and the new PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps offer a powerful, personal, and portable CORSAIR keyboard experience in the smallest form-factor yet.

While compact and portable with a 60% design, the K65 RGB MINI offers much of the functionality of a larger keyboard thanks to dozens of onboard function shortcuts – from lighting and profile selection, to on-the-fly macro recording, to media controls. Available in a variety of CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitch options*, the K65 RGB MINI is topped by a set of durable black PBT double-shot keycaps out of the box, as well as an optional CORSAIR logo key and radiant spacebar that lets your RGB lighting shine through at its brightest.

For players who want to personalize their keyboard even further, the K65 RGB MINI utilizes a standard bottom row layout that can easily be swapped out for custom keycap sets, perfect for the CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits also launching today. The new Keycap mod kits are available in six striking color options including Onyx Black, Arctic White, Elgato Blue, ORIGIN Red, Rogue Pink, and Mint Green. Each kit features a full set of durable PBT keycaps with 1.5mm-thick double-shot walls and a textured surface, with optional included O-ring dampeners for a quieter typing experience. With striking colors, vibrant lighting shine-through, and double-shot legends that never fade, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are the ideal way to bring personalization to your desktop.

The K65 RGB MINI is powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, the revolutionary onboard real-time operating system introduced in the CORSAIR K100 RGB, one of the fastest keyboards available in the world today. AXON enables the fastest and most responsive keyboard experience CORSAIR has to offer, including 8,000Hz hyper-polling – delivering inputs up to eight times faster than standard gaming keyboards – and advanced 20-layer onboard lighting effects. These features allow for the immediate execution of commands and keystrokes as you make them, all without skipping a beat. As of today, the CORSAIR K100 RGB has also been upgraded to AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling via a free firmware update.

With the latest in onboard keyboard performance, the K65 RGB MINI also benefits from a newly redesigned CORSAIR iCUE software to help you make the most of it. Numerous interface and process improvements make getting the most out of your CORSAIR gear easier than ever. The new version of iCUE features the same incredibly robust control over the full suite of CORSAIR components and peripherals, now with a more streamlined user interface that makes it even easier to take advantage of iCUE’s capabilities with simple step-by-step tutorials and real-time visual representations of your programming. For the K65 RGB MINI, iCUE unlocks full customization and setup-wide synchronization of your RGB lighting, along with exclusive iCUE in-game integrations, extensive key remaps and macro programming, and much more.

The K65 RGB MINI launches with three keyswitch variants – CHERRY MX Red for silky smooth and linear keypresses, CHERRY MX SILENT Red blending linear travel with a patented noise-reduction design, and CHERRY MX SPEED Silver featuring an ultra-fast 1.2mm actuation distance.* With a host of additional full-sized features such as 8MB of onboard storage for saving up to 50 profiles, full N-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting, and a detachable braided USB Type-C cable for easy portability, the K65 RGB MINI offers big attitude in a small size.

*Keyswitch availability limited by region. Please visit corsair.com to view the keyswitches available in your region. PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are compatible with the CORSAIR K100 RGB, the CORSAIR K60 PRO Series, and K65 RGB MINI keyboards.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI and CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI and CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI has a US MSRP of $109.99 Exc. Tax – please refer to corsair.com or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative for up to date and regional pricing.

CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits have a US MSRP of $29.99 Exc. Tax – please refer to corsair.com or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative for up to date and regional pricing.

