Greensboro, NC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Driivz is a leading global provider of end-to-end EV charging and energy management software

Volvo Group Venture Capital joined as a new investor alongside Gilbarco Veeder-Root in this financing round

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) announced today that it has signed an investment agreement with Driivz, a global leader in smart electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, maintaining its minority ownership position.

Driivz’s intelligent cloud-based software platform enables EV charging providers to accelerate market leadership by growing their charging infrastructure and delivering an exceptional charging experience. Driivz’s solutions are currently used by more than 700,000 drivers in over 20 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Our continued partnership with Driivz has enabled GVR to expand our offerings in e-mobility infrastructure solutions across the world,” said Gilbarco Veeder-Root President Aaron Saak. “We are pleased to have the Volvo Group join us as a new investor in Driivz and look forward to working closely with both partners in enabling a more connected and personalized e-mobility experience.”

There is a significant and growing interest in electric vehicles and machines among Volvo Group customers, which is speeding up the transition to more sustainable transport,” said Erik Johansson, Investment Director, Volvo Group Venture Capital. “The collaboration with Driivz will play an important role in the Volvo Group’s efforts to help customers to electrify their transport solutions. We are impressed by the company and we believe the Volvo Group can add considerable value to the development of the business in the future.”

“Driivz’s collaboration with GVR and Volvo Group is a testament to the strength of our technology and how it addresses the electrification needs of fleets, Gas & Oil companies and utilities under an integrated EV charging solution,” said Doron Frenkel, Driivz founder and CEO.

Driivz recently announced its partnerships with MOL Group in Europe and Chile’s Copec Voltex as well as expanding its already existent partnership with EVgo, the largest fast charging network in the United States.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. For over 150 years, GVR has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. For more information, please visit http://www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT VOLVO

The role of Volvo Group Venture Capital is to make investments that drive transformation by facilitating the creation of new services and solutions and to support collaborations between start-ups and the Volvo Group.

Against the background of the trends shaping the future of transportation and the strategic priorities of the Volvo Group, the key areas of investment for Volvo Group Venture Capital are currently logistics services, site solutions and electrical infrastructure. The organization has a global scope, but currently focuses on Europe and North America.

ABOUT DRIIVZ

Driivz is the leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. The Driivz’s team of EV experts serve customers in over 20 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, ElaadNL, ESB, CEZ, Ennet and Centrica. Driivz’s platform manages hundreds of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 700,000 EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com

