DALLAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions.



According to Gartner, “…forecasting and replenishment technology providers continue to evolve their advanced analytical and science capabilities, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As AI and ML become more prevalent in technology providers’ talk tracks, retailers should use the following criteria to assess and validate a technology provider’s capabilities:

Process large sets of structured and unstructured data, such as social media comments

Perform setup and maintenance with limited human intervention needed

Identify interdependencies within the dataset

Propose real-time recommendations, decisions or dynamic changes to the plan

Enhance decision making by making data available to augment and/or automate planning decisions more quickly”



Symphony RetailAI provides FMCG retailers with profitable replenishment planning powered by AI-based demand forecasting. The company’s Demand ForecastingAI solution brings together all relevant data and manages all items, from promotional to ultra-fresh food, in a single platform. Symphony RetailAI Replenishment Planning allows users to gain a singular inventory view and leverage machine learning to accurately manage stock levels for an optimized end-to-end supply chain – supporting daily goods and fresh items.

“We believe that our continued inclusion in Gartner’s Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions points to Symphony RetailAI’s ability to enable effective and efficient supply chain execution for retailers,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Accurate demand forecasting and replenishment planning across all categories is key to delivering sales and profit growth, and our AI-powered models and analytic platform are capable of capturing the complexity and reach of today’s retail supply chain. We are delighted to see our customers reaching 90-95% demand forecasting accuracy levels, which are well above industry averages.”

View the Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions here.

Gartner, “Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions,” Mike Griswold, 24 February 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading Enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing and media. In each of these verticals SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. More at SymphonyAI.

