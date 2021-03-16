NEWTON, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced Dutch Bros Coffee reached 1.4 million users in the month since it launched its first digital rewards program, Dutch Rewards. Dutch Rewards was built on the Paytronix platform and is available in the new Dutch Bros™ app, which customers can use to browse the menu and earn points, rewards and more. The app itself was built by leading digital growth company Hathway, a Paytronix partner.



“Rewarding and thanking our customers for being part of the Dutch Bros family isn’t new for us,” said Kristin Flemington, Dutch Bros Coffee’s senior director of digital marketing. “The app is a new way for us to do that. We’re able to connect with the customers, offer up free drinks and really get them stoked on the Dutch Bros experience.”

The new Dutch Bros app allows customers to experience the same enthusiastic customer service online as they do at the window. Rewards members earn 5 points for each dollar spent at a Dutch Bros shop—earning free drinks, app stickers matching the unique Dutch Bros vibe, and special deals to celebrate birthdays and half-birthdays. Customers can load funds and pay directly from their account, and members earn a free Welcome Drink and bonus points just for enrolling.

“This is a very cool implementation that takes advantage of both the flexibility of the Paytronix platform and the design skills of our partner Hathway,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “The Dutch Bros app not only uses wallets and app stickers, but also has a level of gamification that shows the type of creativity that we love to see from our customers and partners.”

As the project's engagement lead, Hathway was responsible for ensuring that the much-loved physical aspects of the Dutch Bros brand were translated to the new digital experience. From the Dutch Pass contactless payment scanner to collectable app stickers, Hathway wove the brand's unique and authentic style throughout the app.

“For a brand like Dutch Bros with an amazing stamp card loyalty program, the move to digital loyalty and contactless mobile payments had incredibly high stakes,” said Hathway CEO Jesse Dundon. “Creating the loyalty strategy and developing the app couldn’t have been done without the great folks at Dutch Bros and their loyalty, payment, and POS partners. In particular, the Paytronix platform had unbelievable capabilities that we were able to tap into to power custom features like app stickers and hookups, making the digital experience truly 'Dutch.' Not only did we accomplish some amazing work, we also had a great time doing it!”

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 400 locations and 14,000 employees in 10 states. The Dutch Bros app is available for download at the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more on Dutch Rewards, including a video overview and a full FAQ, visit https://dutchbros.com/rewards.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

