FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo, a South Florida-based fintech company that offers innovative online accounting and bookkeeping solutions as well as data-driven insights to small business owners, announces its No. 10 ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, showcasing its fast-paced growth in the South Florida region.



“Companies worldwide have undergone many hardships over the past year. From revenue loss and shifts to remote work, small businesses have adapted to meet the needs of their new reality – and Xendoo has been with them every step of the way,” said Lil Roberts, CEO and founder of Xendoo. “At Xendoo, we ensure that our SMB clients’ finances are up-to-date on an ongoing basis, and during a COVID-19-fueled economic downturn, we’ve made sure they have the support needed to access grants from the Paycheck Protection Program. It’s an honor to see our continuous efforts recognized nationally by Inc., being named one of Florida’s fastest growing companies.”

Roberts also says that long-term strategic planning is critically important to SMBs now and key to surviving and thriving despite COVID-related economic aftershocks.

To support its growth, Xendoo is planning a 25% increase in headcount in 2021, particularly adding personnel to aid ecommerce and franchise customers as those industries thrived during the pandemic. The company has also seen an approximate 10% increase in revenue month over month and anticipates the momentum to continue.

“We believe South Florida is well on its way to becoming a new model for tech hubs, with our local startup climate growing and adding new resources every day,” continued Roberts. “This representation is incredibly impactful as we look to increase locally sourced talent and innovation.”

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019 data. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida.

In addition to Xendoo’s placement on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, Xendoo was named a 2020 GrowFL Company to Watch honoree.

