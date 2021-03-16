TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading provider of medical CBD (cannabidiol) and other cannabinoids, Toronto-based Cannalogue has announced it is now accepting requests for clinical trials and research with medical CBD. Cannalogue is authorized to facilitate the study of medical products in a real-world clinical research environment and is welcoming expressions of interest from companies with approved medical CBD products.



In an effort to accelerate medical CBD research efforts, and to simultaneously provide high-quality data to regulatory bodies such as Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cannalogue will offer recruitment and evaluation for a wide range of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and skin disorders. Additional conditions for study will also be evaluated upon request.

“Given the complexity of the clinical trials and research process, Cannalogue’s specialized knowledge allows us to perform a range of tasks on behalf of licensed producers and processors,” says Dr. Mohan Cooray, President and CEO of Cannalogue. “Our hope is to help millions of patients across the world with our findings and to address gaps in traditional medicine with these new plant-derived medicines,” he says.

Researchers and scientists, academic institutions, doctors and clinics, medical associations, athletic associations, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurance providers, health agencies, FDAs, governments, and other international bodies looking to participate in research are advised to contact Cannalogue.

For more detailed information including eligibility criteria, please visit www.cannalogue.ca/research

Media Contact: Melanie Greco 647-456-2653