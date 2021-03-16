UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2021. The latest release of Applied Epic further automates and streamlines operations, creating more opportunities for agents and brokers to increase productivity through deeper integrations within the Applied portfolio, expanded capabilities for Applied Epic Benefits and enhancements to core functionalities within the management system.
Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:
“As Applied continues to transform its product portfolio, we are committed to providing our agent and broker customers with automated capabilities for each stakeholder in the business, while also delivering greater openness, flexibility and accessibility to the system,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic creates greater automation in many areas of the system and deepens the integration within the Applied portfolio, further supporting agents’ and brokers’ ability to effectively service and sell to customers.”
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com
