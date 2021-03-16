UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2021. The latest release of Applied Epic further automates and streamlines operations, creating more opportunities for agents and brokers to increase productivity through deeper integrations within the Applied portfolio, expanded capabilities for Applied Epic Benefits and enhancements to core functionalities within the management system.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:

Expanded Integration with Applied CSR24 : Enables agents and brokers to view on the account level which clients do not have logins for Applied CSR24 and create new portal accounts directly in Applied Epic.

: Enables agents and brokers to view on the account level which clients do not have logins for Applied CSR24 and create new portal accounts directly in Applied Epic. Expanded Integration with Indio : Provides US and Canadian users visibility of Indio commercial lines policy submissions status from the activity level within management system.

: Provides US and Canadian users visibility of Indio commercial lines policy submissions status from the activity level within management system. Integration with Applied Rating Services : Allows Canadian brokerages to launch Applied Rating Services from Policy and Renewals Manager tabs within the management system.

: Allows Canadian brokerages to launch Applied Rating Services from Policy and Renewals Manager tabs within the management system. Employee Benefits Account Tab : Allows agents and brokers to store items, such as enrollment numbers, employee class information and other, at an account level that were previously only stored at the policy level, increasing account visibility and reducing duplicative data entry.

: Allows agents and brokers to store items, such as enrollment numbers, employee class information and other, at an account level that were previously only stored at the policy level, increasing account visibility and reducing duplicative data entry. Multi-term Commission Schedule : Enables agents and brokers to enter producer commissions that will carry over multiple policy terms when dates do not follow a typical renewal cycle, or as commission percentages change with each subsequent renewal.

: Enables agents and brokers to enter producer commissions that will carry over multiple policy terms when dates do not follow a typical renewal cycle, or as commission percentages change with each subsequent renewal. Updated Policy View : Adds Benefits-related information to main list view when a policy is selected with the Benefits or Life & Health type of business.

: Adds Benefits-related information to main list view when a policy is selected with the Benefits or Life & Health type of business. Bulk Renewals Manager : Allows agents and brokers to update the renewal stage of multiple policies at the same time and US and Canadian users to renew up to 50 policies at once within Renewals Manager. Also adds filtering options and access to activity notes to Renewals Manager.

: Allows agents and brokers to update the renewal stage of multiple policies at the same time and US and Canadian users to renew up to 50 policies at once within Renewals Manager. Also adds filtering options and access to activity notes to Renewals Manager. Job Management : Enables agents and brokers to see a full list of jobs scheduled for the organization and allows agents and brokers to add and/or remove recipients from an existing job from the Job Management area.

: Enables agents and brokers to see a full list of jobs scheduled for the organization and allows agents and brokers to add and/or remove recipients from an existing job from the Job Management area. Branded Email Templates : Delivers email templates for insured communication branded to the organization within the management system.

: Delivers email templates for insured communication branded to the organization within the management system. Single Reconciliation Statement: Enables agents and brokers to create and pay a statement that includes both agency and direct bill items, eliminating the need to manually calculate total amount owed to an insurer.

“As Applied continues to transform its product portfolio, we are committed to providing our agent and broker customers with automated capabilities for each stakeholder in the business, while also delivering greater openness, flexibility and accessibility to the system,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic creates greater automation in many areas of the system and deepens the integration within the Applied portfolio, further supporting agents’ and brokers’ ability to effectively service and sell to customers.”

