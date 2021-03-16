Vancouver, BC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today officially announced its Hootsuite Enterprise offering has achieved the FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Authorized designation. A growing number of government agencies (The US Department of the Interior, the Department of State, the US Marines, and FEMA) are leveraging Hootsuite’s social media management software and 150+ app ecosystem to achieve a wide range of federally-related objectives.

“COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation exponentially,” said Tom Keiser, CEO at Hootsuite. “With the world relying more heavily on social networks for communication, community, and global e-commerce, it’s more important than ever to ensure our security practices are constantly evolving to meet a rigorous set of standards. With our FedRAMP ATO, the US Federal Government, and all Hootsuite customers, can feel confident that we are constantly improving on our security practices.”

Although data from Edelman suggests only a 68% level of trust in tech companies in 2021, Hootsuite believes its commitment to risk mitigation, through the implementation of highly secure data protection infrastructures will renew confidence.

“Hootsuite has many customers who may be under additional obligations and regulations due to their industry, such as financial services, non-profit, education, and government,” added Ryan Donovan, Chief Technology Officer at Hootsuite. “Our FedRAMP ATO, and integrations with partners such as digital risk protection platform, ZeroFOX, and cybersecurity solution, Proofpoint, help to provide that added layer of protection and trust that they require.”

In the FedRAMP process, Hootsuite worked closely with the US Department of the Interior (DOI), who sponsored Hootsuite through the designation process and issued an ATO letter in accordance with FedRAMP. FedRAMP designations translate to greater confidence in security due to the rigorous standards—creating the foundations for standardized security and compliance.

For more information on trust and compliance at Hootsuite, please visit: www.hootsuite.com/trust-center/compliance#



About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the global leader in social media management. With over 200,000 paid accounts and millions of users, Hootsuite powers social media for brands and organizations around the world, from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise in social selling, social customer care, and social media management empowers organizations to strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social. Hootsuite Academy, the industry-leading online learning platform, empowers education and growth through a wide range of certifications and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide.



To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com



Hootsuite Corporate Communications media@hootsuite.com