CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With reference to its prior news release dated February 10, 2021 and March 12, 2021, Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated March 15, 2021 with 2 arm’s length vendors to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Solid Ultrabattery Inc. (“SUB”), a private Ontario company involved in the research and development of solid state batteries (the “Acquisition”). The terms of the Acquisition have been amended slightly in that Saint Jean intends to fund the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of SUB by issuing 22 million common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), instead of the previously announced 21 million Common Shares, at a price of $0.06 per Common Shares, which is within the allowable discount permitted by the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), for a deemed aggregate purchase price of CAD $1,320,000. The proposed arm’s length Acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

The trading in the Common Shares of Saint Jean is currently halted and will remain halted until such time as the Company provides the supporting documentation required by the TSX-V concerning the proposed Acquisition and the TSX-V is satisfied with its review of the same. The Company intends to submit the Agreement and supporting documentation required by the TSX-V for review in the next few days. Saint Jean Carbon remains committed to the development of solid electrolyte rechargeable energy storage systems and will provide a further update on the Acquisition once the TSX-V has completed its initial review of the documentation.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

