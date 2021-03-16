BALTIMORE, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company ( OTCQB: GCAN ), an innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid products is proud to announce a collaboration with Israel-based cannabis lab, Phytor LTD, a leader in the research and development of plant-based therapeutics.



Under this collaboration, the companies will develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for dermatological, chronic ailments and other conditions that have been notoriously difficult to treat using conventional therapies. The focus will be on cannabinoid and botanical-based wellness solutions, products and therapies that have consumer or commercial use cases.

Phytor is led by Dr. Yehoshua Maor, a pharmacologist, toxicologist and cannabis expert who completed his graduate studies at the Hebrew University under the supervision of renowned professor, Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, one of the most acclaimed cannabis researchers, and known throughout the world as the “Father of Cannabis Research''. Dr. Maor’s research focused on both chemistry and biology of cannabinoids, which led him to gain immense knowledge in the bioactivity, pharmacokinetics and synthesis of cannabinoids, and an advanced understanding of their relevant therapeutic potential. As a graduate student he received awards for outstanding scientific presentations at the International Cannabis Research Society (ICRS). He was also a postdoctoral fellow of experimental medicine at the Harvard Institutes of Medicine before accepting a lead position at the Hebrew University Center of Excellence in Agriculture and Environmental Health. Under his direction, Phytor has become a world renowned cannabis R&D facility with an established team of multidisciplinary PhDs skilled in advanced science and research of pharmacological, agricultural and genetic characteristics of cannabinoids.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with GCANRx to collaborate on cutting edge cannabinoid and botanical-based therapies. Many of today’s conventional treatments require hormone based actives that cannot be used long term and have a host of side effects. Our focus is on developing natural, botanical compounds that are similar in their properties to existing pharmaceutical standards of care, but which can provide natural, rapid and sustained relief to patients who have long sought safer and more effective treatments”, stated Dr. Maor.

GCANRx CEO, Aitan Zacharin, had this to say, “We are excited to be forming this collaborative partnership with Phytor, and harnessing their tremendous knowledge, resources and industry expertise. Dr. Maor and his team have a stellar record of staying ahead of the emerging science on plant-based therapeutics, particularly those involving cannabinoids, and have demonstrated their expertise in isolating active compounds of plant origin and developing them into highly valuable therapeutic agents that improve patient and consumers’ lives.” Mr. Zacharin concluded, “As we begin to explore combining our delivery platform with Phytor’s development capabilities we will be looking for low hanging opportunities that we can tackle to broaden the applicability of our technology.”

