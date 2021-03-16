Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanocellulose (NC) materials are novel biomaterials with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. These materials are renewable, eco-friendly, have excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry. The addition of NC materials into polymers can enhance mechanical strength and reduce weight compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

The market mainly consists of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) production at present as alternatives to resins, synthetic thickeners, strengtheners, and plastics. Cellulose nanofiber products have already hit the market, mainly in Japan, and are viewed as important advanced biomaterials solutions in the packaging and composites markets.

Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength. Recent increases in production capacities are bringing CNCs to market in oil and gas fluids, adhesives, paper products, textiles, cement, plastics and composites, paints and coatings, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages and electronics.

Current production capacity for NC materials exceeds the market demand at present, but this is likely to change as prices drop in the next few years, and there is less distance to fall than with other nanomaterials as cellulose nanofibers are broadly cost competitive. Producers have already begun to produce additives that are competitive with conventional polymer composites (e.g. carbon fibers). The growth in interest in sustainable products will also greatly drive demand.

The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2021 report includes:

Pricing landscape for nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose), by types and producers.

Production volumes by nanocellulose producer (current and planned).

Over 100 company profiles including production processes, products and pricing, target markets and collaborations.

Profiles of all the major players in nanocellulose production. Companies profiled include Asahi Kasei, CelluComp Ltd., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Daicel, Daio Paper Corporation, SAPPI, DKS Co. Ltd. and many more.

Profiles of all the major application developers including current and planned products.

Industry developments in 2020.

Market impacts from COVID-19 response.

Excel database of nanocellulose products.

Excel database of nanocellulose prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Why nanocellulose?

1.2 The market in 2019

1.3 The market in 2020

1.4 Future global market outlook

1.5 Global nanocellulose production

1.5.1 Total global production capacity 2020, by type

1.5.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2020, by producer

1.5.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2020

1.5.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2020

1.6 Global nanocellulose market demand, 2018-2030, tons

1.7 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Properties of nanocellulose

2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

2.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose

2.6 Production methods

2.7 Types of nanocellulose

2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

2.7.2.1 Applications

2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

2.7.3.1 Synthesis

2.7.3.2 Properties

2.7.3.3 Applications

2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

2.7.4.1 Applications

2.8 Synthesis

3 NANOCELLULOSE PRICING

3.1 Cellulose nanofiber (CNF)

3.2 Cellulose nanocrystal (CNC)

3.3 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

4 NANOCELLULOSE IN COMPOSITES

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Market prospects

4.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading, main global composites OEMs.

4.4 Applications map

4.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

5 NANOCELLULOSE IN AUTOMOTIVE

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Market prospects

5.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

5.4 Applications map

5.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

6 NANOCELLULOSE IN CONSTRUCTION

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Market prospects

6.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

6.4 Applications map

6.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

7 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING

7.1 Market prospects

7.2 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

7.3 Applications map

7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

8 NANOCELLULOSE TEXTILES AND APPAREL

8.1 Market overview

8.2 Market prospects

8.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading

8.4 Applications map

8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

9 NANOCELLULOSE IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Market prospects

9.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

9.4 Applications map

9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

10 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAINTS AND COATINGS

10.1 Market overview

10.2 Market prospects

10.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

10.4 Applications map

10.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11 NANOCELLULOSE IN AEROGELS

11.1 Market overview

11.2 Market prospects

11.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

11.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

12 NANOCELLULOSE IN OIL AND GAS

12.1 Market overview

12.2 Market prospects

12.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

12.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

13 NANOCELLULOSE IN FILTRATION

13.1 Market overview

13.2 Market prospects

13.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

13.4 Applications map

13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

14 NANOCELLULOSE IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES

14.1 Market overview

14.2 Market prospects

14.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.

14.4 Applications map

14.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

15 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE

16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILE

17 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) COMPANY PROFILES

18 BACTERIAL CELLULOSE (BC) COMPANY PROFILES

19 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

19.1 Report scope

19.2 Research methodology

20 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei

CelluComp Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel

Daio Paper Corporation

DKS Co. Ltd.

SAPPI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kkny8

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900